iTunes always keeps opening as if I recently installed it.

by Knossos2 / March 20, 2013 1:26 AM PDT

Hello. Whenever I've started iTunes, only recently, when iTunes starts up, it goes through the process as if I just installed it and goes through the steps as if I'm a new user (settings, file management, tutorials).

This is a problem for me because every time it does this, it disturbs my custom settings and I have to fix them all over again.

It started around February. I can't really explain why all of a sudden it's doing this because I've had iTunes since 2009 on this computer and I've never had this issue, let alone repeated. I haven't even installed anything new iTunes related.

Why is this happening? What is the diagnosis?

Clarification Request
One wonders,
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / March 20, 2013 8:24 AM PDT

what version of what OS you are using.
What version of iTunes are you using.

Without that information, the diagnosis is bleak

P

...
by Knossos2 / March 21, 2013 12:25 AM PDT
In reply to: One wonders,

what version of what OS you are using:

Windows Vista

What version of iTunes are you using:

10.1.2.17

Try bringing iTunes up to date
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / March 21, 2013 8:27 AM PDT
In reply to: ...

and see if that cures the problem

P

...
by Knossos2 / March 22, 2013 4:12 AM PDT

The reason why I haven't is because the new interface is awful and unintuitive. Until I can see that they address these issues I refuse to update.

Besides, I can't really see how that would be the reason. I've gone from not updating iTunes (out of laziness) for months in the past and this issue never occurred.

Answer
Since it's Windows.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 23, 2013 5:17 AM PDT

There are many reasons for this one. I am not going to guess this one but will share areas I've explored.

1. The antivirus suite. Specifically the privacy areas. I find this area to break things and cause your issue.
Sorry no, I have no cure. That is, I didn't write the code. I only decode it and turn such off and try again.

2. The old run as Administrator tip.
Not much to reveal here. Just a tip. Sorry, why? It's a Redmond thing. Again, I didn't write it.

Good luck!
Bob

