Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

General discussion

iTouch

by Merrymac / April 18, 2008 5:35 AM PDT

I recently bought an 8GB iTouch but had considered the 16GB model for $100 more. That got me thinking: Are more materials and/or labor consumed making the larger drive? I mean does it cost Apple more to produce? Or do they just charge more because they can?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: iTouch
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: iTouch
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
It's like options on a car...
by run_va / April 18, 2008 5:58 AM PDT
In reply to: iTouch

Take navigation on a car for example. It costs roughly 200-300 to manufacture but you see a markup to almost $2500 on Navi packages. Same translates to MP3 world... you are simply paying the markup for additional features. It may be a nominal increase in cost to the manufacturer, but it's all about providing more options to the customer which in turn costs the consumer $$$

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
keep in mind
by ktreb / April 18, 2008 12:08 PM PDT
In reply to: iTouch

Even though the 16 GB is $100 more, it is cheaper per GB than the 8GB. The 32GB is even cheaper per GB.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks
by Merrymac / April 19, 2008 11:38 PM PDT
In reply to: iTouch

Thanks for your replies. I still think they are greedy ********.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Headphones & Mp3 Players forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.