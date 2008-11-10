items missing under group policy

Hi,
I think i might have an issue with my XP Pro SP3 here on Fujitsu notebook C1121D.
What happen was i was taking a look at the group policy by typing "gpedit.msc" in the start-run. What's bizarre was that there was only one item namely Windows Media Player under User Configuration, Administrative Templates, windows components. Should there not be more than just the media player. Wonder what happen to all the other folders.
Thank you in advance
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.