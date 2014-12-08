It's only taking up space on your hard drive and is doing nothing for your iMac.
If you can restart your computer without any problems with all that stuff in the trash, then nothing bad will happen if you were to delete it ALL.
Items in the trash cannot be used by the anything on your computer.
P
My trash has over 3,000 icons. Dated in April.
Sample
APrqMRNi.dmg.part
When I click on the icons there is nothing on the page.
Don't what to delete anything that might screw up my iMac, but would love to get rid of as much unneeded items as possible.
Thanks