Italian TV to screen Dutch film despite Muslim protests over

behaviour over its wounded journalist and dead security.
Some consistency please.
Rob
Italy's state broadcaster, RAI, will tomorrow defy protests from Muslims and reported threats to one of its executives when it becomes the first leading foreign TV network to show the controversial Dutch film Submission.
The film's director, Theo van Gogh, was murdered last November. An alleged Muslim extremist has been charged with the killing.
The decision to screen substantial extracts from the film, which is fiercely critical of the treatment of women in Islam, followed a plea last week from Italian MPs from all leading parties. They said broadcasting the film would contribute "to artistic freedom and freedom of expression".
i wonder if italy will rethink(cave in) ?
http://www.guardian.co.uk/italy/story/0,12576,1481145,00.html