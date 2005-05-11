Italian TV to screen Dutch film despite Muslim protests over

Speakeasy forum

by Mark5019 / May 11, 2005 10:39 AM PDT

Italy's state broadcaster, RAI, will tomorrow defy protests from Muslims and reported threats to one of its executives when it becomes the first leading foreign TV network to show the controversial Dutch film Submission.
The film's director, Theo van Gogh, was murdered last November. An alleged Muslim extremist has been charged with the killing.

The decision to screen substantial extracts from the film, which is fiercely critical of the treatment of women in Islam, followed a plea last week from Italian MPs from all leading parties. They said broadcasting the film would contribute "to artistic freedom and freedom of expression".


i wonder if italy will rethink(cave in) ?

http://www.guardian.co.uk/italy/story/0,12576,1481145,00.html

Is this the same Italy you've been slagging Mark for its
by Ziks511 / May 11, 2005 10:55 AM PDT

behaviour over its wounded journalist and dead security.

Some consistency please.

Rob

Please ignore this Mark, I hit submit rather than Cancel.
by Ziks511 / May 11, 2005 10:58 AM PDT

I did not mean to post it. You have my apologies.

I was irritated by another discussion and allowed my irritation to slop over into this.

Rob

(NT) (NT) np i asked mods to pull mine
by Mark5019 / May 11, 2005 11:58 AM PDT
Mark and Rob:
by Paul C / May 11, 2005 11:26 PM PDT

WTG, guys! It's good to see two SEers playing nice. Maybe this'll start a trend?

Afraid that I post all in a bunch and earlier posts that get
by Ziks511 / May 12, 2005 9:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Mark and Rob:

me riled up get projected on to later posts with little to object to. My fault. I try to learn and to pull back from being overly overly. Thanks to Mark and to Paul C.

Rob

I used to really pound the keys, once upon a time
by Dragon / May 12, 2005 9:26 AM PDT

It was probably one reason why my first keyboard didnt last as long as it shouldve. Happy

What I eventually decided to do, Rob,...
by Paul C / May 12, 2005 11:48 PM PDT

...was to write a reply or initial post in Open Office, save it, then look at it 15 minutes later, rewriting as necessary. That interval could grow to the next day if I decided that my post was more flame than substance.

It's probably helped some, but doubtless not as much as I'd hoped...

I have a Word macro for
by drpruner / May 13, 2005 1:57 AM PDT

"Yo momma wears combat boots!" Happy
Regards, Doug in New Mexico

I hope that a
by Dan McC / May 13, 2005 3:31 AM PDT

North American distributor picks it up. It sounds like just the kind of thing for IFC or the Sundance channel.

Dan

