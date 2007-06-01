It was 40 years ago today that....

"Coverville 328: Album Cover: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band
Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Beatles magnum opus, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, I present tonight the full album, completely in cover form."
http://www.coverville.com/
http://backbeat.cachefly.net/coverville/audio/Coverville-070531.mp3
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.