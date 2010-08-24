iSymphony M110 mini audio system isn't working

I read on another site that to get this system working again, I have to change the fuses of which there are 3. I took the system apart and changed the 3 fuses. The system comes on, all the lights are on, but when I try to play a cd or listen to the radio, there is no sound coming from the two speakers that came with the system. Does anyone have any idea what else could be wrong. I love this system, it has great sound and looks good too. Now it doesn't have sound. Please help. Thanks
