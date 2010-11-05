Samsung forum

Issue with 1080P Game Mode on C6500, C7000, & C8000 Samsungs

by levitynyc / November 5, 2010 12:42 AM PDT

I own a C8000 63" plasma.

There is a screen glitch that happens every 10-15 minutes or so while playing any game in 1080P. It happens on both the Xbox 360 and PS3.

The top 1/3 of the screen desyncs and the colors are off above the line that passes through the screen.

It happens once every 10-15 minutes and only for a few seconds.

Here is the issue.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8RJnJtDWCQ

Watch the video in 720P It starts at around 25 seconds.

I've done hours of research trying to isolate the problem. I've upgraded the firmware to the latest edition.

I actually had the TV exchanged, tried different 360's, different PS3's, different wires, receivers, inputs. I've actually fixed it...sort of.

The issue is that the TV doesn't process 1080P properly in Game Mode. I noticed it in all 1080P PS3 games as well. 720P and 1080i PS3 games played perfectly. However the issue happened on all 360 games.

That happens because the 360 tries to upscale everything to 1080P. If you uncheck 1080P as a display option on your console settings, the issue no longer happens.

I've been trying to relay this information to Samsung but have been unsuccessful. Low level tech support only suggests having a techinician look at it, but this does not appear to be a hardware issue.

There is obviously a software bug on the sets as this happens on all models 6500 -7000 - 8000. I've been active on the AVSforum and have confirmed that users in Game Mode and with 1080P games all experience this issue.

Please someone relay this information to someone at Samsung that can do something about it. I believe a software update can fix this issue if someone at Samsung just understands what is happening.

Please help with a reply on here as well.

Thank you.

by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / November 5, 2010 7:35 AM PDT

levitynyc,

I'll be happy to relay your observations directly to the appropriate department.

However, there are several arguments on several forums regarding how 1080p is sent from various game consoles. If the console doesn't upconvert to 1080p properly within the console before the signal is sent to the TV, picture quality can be an issue there as well.

Just like you wouldn't blame a computer monitor for occasional playback issues - you'd likely check the video card.

I'm not suggesting that this is the case in any specific situation, however the television does process 1080p upconversion in Game Mode, regardless of the incoming signal. Reason being: for a 1080p panel to show any picture, it must first be upconverted to 1080p if it's not 1080p from the source.

You listed 3 Series of TVs - and if the same thing is happening on all three, it's probably not the TV.

Someone else posted this exact video, and my response to him is here:

http://forums.cnet.com/7723-13973_102-411030.html?tag=mncol;1f

That said, I'll still be happy to pass your information up.

--HDTech

Thanks.....
by levitynyc / November 5, 2010 7:48 AM PDT

It is strange because it happens on both consoles on ALL inputs with all wiring with or without a receiver in the middle. I've tried using a component wire with the 360 and it still happens.

I highly doubt that both consoles process the 1080P in the same way. I appreciate you forwarding this issue to the appropriate people.

Thanks.

more..
by levitynyc / November 5, 2010 7:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks.....

The issue does not happen on my 52" 71 Series Samsung LCD.

Still no fix.
by levitynyc / January 30, 2011 4:38 PM PST
In reply to: more..

Issue still happening. Everyone notices it. Not console related. The TV does not process 1080P in Game Mode properly. Please work on a fix.

Found a solution!
by FrnkZTnk / July 4, 2011 3:04 PM PDT
In reply to: Still no fix.

I was having this exact same issue on my new Samsung 60-in LED in game mode, both with by 360 and PS3. The solution that I finally found was from a similar problem someone was having with a computer monitor. Their solution worked for me, which was to change the picture size (P. Size button on your remote) to "Screen Fit" instead of 16:9 (which was the default size). This also had the added benefit of showing a bit more of the screen, as the 16:9 was cropping the edges off a tad as it turned out. Totally cleared up that nasty screen glitch that was happening every so often in Game Mode, as seen in the youtube video above. I know I was equally as frustrated with the lack of information on this issue, as this was one of the very few threads on this topic.

Thank you.
by levitynyc / July 4, 2011 11:22 PM PDT
In reply to: Found a solution!

Wow...A million thank you's!

Thank you.
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / July 5, 2011 6:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Thank you.

levitynyc,

Fix just about confirmed.
by levitynyc / July 5, 2011 4:29 PM PDT
In reply to: Thank you.

I think this may have fixed it. Played NHL 11 for about an hour and did not notice the glitch. Its possible that the TV's internal scaler to 16:9 does not work properly in "game mode" with a 1080P source. Changing the picture size to "Screen Fit" is the way to go to stop the weird effect.

This worked.
by levitynyc / July 16, 2011 11:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Thank you.

This is definitely the fix. Make sure owners have the latest firmware, game mode enabled, and set the Picture Size to "SCREEN FIT" rather than 16:9.

