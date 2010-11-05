Issue with 1080P Game Mode on C6500, C7000, & C8000 Samsungs

levitynyc,
I'll be happy to relay your observations directly to the appropriate department.
However, there are several arguments on several forums regarding how 1080p is sent from various game consoles. If the console doesn't upconvert to 1080p properly within the console before the signal is sent to the TV, picture quality can be an issue there as well.
Just like you wouldn't blame a computer monitor for occasional playback issues - you'd likely check the video card.
I'm not suggesting that this is the case in any specific situation, however the television does process 1080p upconversion in Game Mode, regardless of the incoming signal. Reason being: for a 1080p panel to show any picture, it must first be upconverted to 1080p if it's not 1080p from the source.
You listed 3 Series of TVs - and if the same thing is happening on all three, it's probably not the TV.
Someone else posted this exact video, and my response to him is here:
That said, I'll still be happy to pass your information up.
I own a C8000 63" plasma.
There is a screen glitch that happens every 10-15 minutes or so while playing any game in 1080P. It happens on both the Xbox 360 and PS3.
The top 1/3 of the screen desyncs and the colors are off above the line that passes through the screen.
It happens once every 10-15 minutes and only for a few seconds.
Here is the issue.
Watch the video in 720P It starts at around 25 seconds.
I've done hours of research trying to isolate the problem. I've upgraded the firmware to the latest edition.
I actually had the TV exchanged, tried different 360's, different PS3's, different wires, receivers, inputs. I've actually fixed it...sort of.
The issue is that the TV doesn't process 1080P properly in Game Mode. I noticed it in all 1080P PS3 games as well. 720P and 1080i PS3 games played perfectly. However the issue happened on all 360 games.
That happens because the 360 tries to upscale everything to 1080P. If you uncheck 1080P as a display option on your console settings, the issue no longer happens.
I've been trying to relay this information to Samsung but have been unsuccessful. Low level tech support only suggests having a techinician look at it, but this does not appear to be a hardware issue.
There is obviously a software bug on the sets as this happens on all models 6500 -7000 - 8000. I've been active on the AVSforum and have confirmed that users in Game Mode and with 1080P games all experience this issue.
Please someone relay this information to someone at Samsung that can do something about it. I believe a software update can fix this issue if someone at Samsung just understands what is happening.
Please help with a reply on here as well.
Thank you.