Issue with 1080P Game Mode on C6500, C7000, & C8000 Samsungs

I own a C8000 63" plasma.



There is a screen glitch that happens every 10-15 minutes or so while playing any game in 1080P. It happens on both the Xbox 360 and PS3.



The top 1/3 of the screen desyncs and the colors are off above the line that passes through the screen.



It happens once every 10-15 minutes and only for a few seconds.



Here is the issue.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P8RJnJtDWCQ



Watch the video in 720P It starts at around 25 seconds.



I've done hours of research trying to isolate the problem. I've upgraded the firmware to the latest edition.



I actually had the TV exchanged, tried different 360's, different PS3's, different wires, receivers, inputs. I've actually fixed it...sort of.



The issue is that the TV doesn't process 1080P properly in Game Mode. I noticed it in all 1080P PS3 games as well. 720P and 1080i PS3 games played perfectly. However the issue happened on all 360 games.



That happens because the 360 tries to upscale everything to 1080P. If you uncheck 1080P as a display option on your console settings, the issue no longer happens.



I've been trying to relay this information to Samsung but have been unsuccessful. Low level tech support only suggests having a techinician look at it, but this does not appear to be a hardware issue.



There is obviously a software bug on the sets as this happens on all models 6500 -7000 - 8000. I've been active on the AVSforum and have confirmed that users in Game Mode and with 1080P games all experience this issue.



Please someone relay this information to someone at Samsung that can do something about it. I believe a software update can fix this issue if someone at Samsung just understands what is happening.



Please help with a reply on here as well.



Thank you.