isp cuts off dial-up

by oldronruns / May 23, 2004 12:41 PM PDT

First a pat on the back. You guys are terrific. I am especially impressed with Bob's enlightened answers. I have learned a lot from this site.

Now.... My problem. My isp cuts me off just when I am in the midst of an exciting chess game--usually when I am winning. I have downloaded various products that are supposed to prevent this but nothing has worked.

Any suggestions.

Thanks.

Ron

Re:isp cuts off dial-up
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 23, 2004 10:52 PM PDT
In reply to: isp cuts off dial-up

I don't see enough information to offer a solution. All I can think is that your ISP may be one that only lets you connect for 2 or so hours at a time. If so, there is no cure but to switch ISPs.

Bob

Re:Re:isp cuts off dial-up
by oldronruns / May 24, 2004 12:10 AM PDT

I guess I can live with it. It doesn't happen often.
Thanks again for all of the great answers. With your help, my Windows ME is running like a well-oiled machine.
Ron

