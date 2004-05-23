isp cuts off dial-up

I don't see enough information to offer a solution. All I can think is that your ISP may be one that only lets you connect for 2 or so hours at a time. If so, there is no cure but to switch ISPs.
Bob
First a pat on the back. You guys are terrific. I am especially impressed with Bob's enlightened answers. I have learned a lot from this site.
Now.... My problem. My isp cuts me off just when I am in the midst of an exciting chess game--usually when I am winning. I have downloaded various products that are supposed to prevent this but nothing has worked.
Any suggestions.
Thanks.
Ron