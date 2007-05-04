Is Windows Defragmenter ok, or...

PC Applications forum

by darkdestiny7 / May 4, 2007 11:45 PM PDT

... is there a better defragmenter out there that can efficiently defragment a system?

Also, another question. What recommendations do you guys have to keep Windows up and running fast and efficiently?

I've recently tried out Auslogics Disk Defrag and BoostSpeed, and they are both cool.

Would like to know if there is better tools than the 2 I mention above. Thank you in advance.

53 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
There are very long posts about this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 4, 2007 11:47 PM PDT

So rather than repeat that I'll share that I set mine (what came with the OS) to run monthly. Now I never worry about it.

Bob

reply to: Is Windows Defragmenter ok
by caktus / May 5, 2007 10:18 AM PDT

For nearly all home user's I'd suggest it's rarely that big of a deal. Go with the Windows defrag tool.

Charlie

No need for a third party defrag prog
by btljooz / May 7, 2007 6:40 AM PDT

The one in Windows does just fine. All another prog (similar to those already in the OS) does is take up space on your hard drive and slow your computer by making it have to read the thing(s). I use the K.I.S.S. (Keep It Short & Simple) method with quite good results. That is: I don't load my puter up with programs that do the EXACT same thing I can do manually with Windows and/or set Windows to do FOR me. WinkCool

BTW: I forgot to mention...
by btljooz / May 7, 2007 6:47 AM PDT

That XP doesn't like to be Defraged a lot. I only do it when I notice my puter acting up. If I see a quite a bit of red when I go into the Defrag utility I get out of there, set ScanDisk and reboot in Safe Mode to Defrag the thing. Since I'm a very heavy user I usually find myself doing this every several months or so. OR if I've just uninstalled and/or [re]installed a program.

(NT) Why doesn't XP like to be Defraged a lot?
by caktus / May 8, 2007 6:23 AM PDT
"Why doesn't XP like to be Defraged a lot?"
by btljooz / May 8, 2007 7:05 AM PDT

Because XP was written 'sort of' opposite to Win 98. Win 98 was the same way with ScanDisk. It didn't like to be "ScanDisked" a lot.

XP has the capability, to a small degree, to keep itself from "fragmenting" (slightly breaking up strings of code) too easily and/or very much for extended periods of time. That is why it's not necessary to worry too much about Defragging XP unless you notice it acting up (and KNOW it's not because of an infection of some kind or software conflicting), install a new program and/or un-install an existing one, or continually move large files (I.E.: music or graphics) off of and/or onto the hard drive.

The more often XP is Defragged the harder it has to look to find particular files. When XP has to look in a different location each time to find a particular file it takes longer to find that file. The reason for this is that the Defragging process moves files around from one location to another on the hard drive, re-arranging them in "order" while removing/fixing "fragments" (broken strings of code) as it goes.

I hope this helps you understand the why's, do's and don'ts of XP. Happy

(NT) Is it be harmful?
by caktus / May 8, 2007 11:21 AM PDT
Not necessarily
by btljooz / May 9, 2007 8:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Is it be harmful?

>harmful<, but it can cause the PC to be somewhat slower for awhile until it 'catches up' with itself and has established new paths to follow to get to the files/programs that are used on it.

Why doesn't XP like to be dfragged a lot?
by brownbuffalo1 / May 11, 2007 4:52 PM PDT

Thats an interesting observation, I've used both OS' and had no problems whatsoever running De-frag on a regular basis, mainly after things start to 'slow' down. I do a lot of surfing(Web) and run it at least twice a week.

Couldn't agree more.
by LaJan7 / May 12, 2007 8:14 AM PDT

Without running ScanDisk first, the odds of you dragging a problem all over the hard drive are greater than just letting the drive run like molasses. If it errors tho, you've got to do both steps.

I use Norton System Utilities* to monitor when my drive gets fragmented more than 10% and run an error check before defrag even with XP. In 4 years, I've never had a problem and I burn DVD's a lot. That fragments a drive like crazy so I have to defrag often or grind to a complete halt with my Celeron D processor. (Ok, no laughter! This is on the Internet /fun computer, not my work computer when a decent speed is needed. Hey! I said no laughing!!!) I also use Norton's Speed Disk for defrag because it runs a lot faster and seem to defrag more than Windows. How that can be the case I don't know but after I analyze using both, Windows always says things are better off than they are, and it's easy to tell when Word opens in about 2 minutes.

*Many people despise Norton and I don't know if the programs after 2003 work the in the same manner mine does. But I let the subscription lapse and Norton stopped supporting it anyway.

windows defrag vs norton utilities
by Stubster / May 18, 2007 10:32 PM PDT
In reply to: Couldn't agree more.

Windows defrag is a a stripped down version of Nortons original defrag anyway.

Source?
by Timmmmmaaahh / May 19, 2007 1:10 AM PDT

Really? That's the first I ever heard of that.. How do you know for sure?

I bet you're right for some Windows.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 19, 2007 1:18 AM PDT
So you use ......... I Dont
by mark04276 / May 7, 2007 7:11 AM PDT

media player to play your music and watch dvds
Use Internet Explorer for your web browser
Outlook Express for your email
Windows Firewall
Etc. Etc.

Maybe you do, but most dont cause they dont do the best job or are too slow. Anybody who hasnt switched to Thunderbird for email is crazy, it is wicked fast. I will never go back to OE. Alot of people switched to Firefox (I use Opera) for web browser. I wouldnt be caught dead using media player to play my music or movies on. Windows Firewall protecting my system, dont think so.

So what makes people think that the Windows Defragment tool is good enough. Years back, I did a test with Windows Defrag and Diskeeper. I ran the Windows Defrag first and then Installed Diskeeper and then immediately ran it and it defraged my drive even further than Windows.
I still use Diskkeeper. There is another program that is free at http://www.auslogics.com/.

Bottom line is, If your happy with Windows Defrag great .... if not there are other options.

Thanks...
by darkdestiny7 / May 7, 2007 8:36 AM PDT

Well, perhaps it's really my choice to use the already-provided Windows Defragmenter or switch to the AusLogics freeware. If only the XP system has a registry defrag tool too.

I didn't really know about Safe Mode defragmentation, so I think I'll give it a try. Thanks.

And yep, I agree that Thunderbird is WAY better than Outlook Express. I don't even know how to use Outlook Express, but am learning to use Thunderbird.

RE: registry defrag
by caktus / May 7, 2007 3:36 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks...
RegSeeker will reliably clean the Registry.

NTREGOPT NT Registry Optimizer will fully compact it. While you are there ERUNT, The Emergency Recovery Utility NT is another handy toll to have on hand.
Yes, it's your choice...as with all users
by btljooz / May 8, 2007 8:10 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks...

"I didn't really know about Safe Mode defragmentation, so I think I'll give it a try. Thanks."

You're quite welcome. Happy

However, all you need for the registry is a good CLEANER. I suggest TweakNow RegCleaner Std which can be found here in CNet Downloads. It's super simple to use yet very effective. Some of the more advanced registry cleaners can allow a user to really foul up their puter if they don't really know and/or understand what the registry is and/or how it works.

Blush I learned this the hard way. Back when I was first learning how to keep my puter clean I erased some files with one of the more advanced cleaners and had to reformat my computer altogether!!!...several times Blush . That's when I learned how to reinstall my OS and to pretty much leave the registry ALONE ...unless one has uninstalled a program and needs to clean up leftover files from it that only clutter the hard drive and slow the thing down, which is where a good Registry Cleaner comes in handy, of course. Wink

Moral to this story: Remember that when you're messing around with the registry you CAN do the same thing I did! Shocked

BTW: destiny, did you know that CNet gives FREE online Courses on the questions you've been asking and the subjects you've been discussing??? Just type CNET Online Courses in one of the Search Bars above to find where you can sign up for them. They are a REAL Godsend!!! Cool

Don't use either
by b8375629 / May 14, 2007 2:53 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks...

"And yep, I agree that Thunderbird is WAY better than Outlook Express. I don't even know how to use Outlook Express, but am learning to use Thunderbird."

I use web-based email, myself. I haven't used an email software client on my machine in years.

Didn't like XPs built-in defragger, either. Too slow. AusLogics is faster.

(NT) RE: most dont - How many is that? ;-)
by caktus / May 8, 2007 6:26 AM PDT
I'm Pro CHOICE.......
by btljooz / May 8, 2007 6:33 AM PDT

Mark, I'm happy for you that you're content with what you use. Happy I choose not to go that particular route for many good reasons...not the least of which is EXPERIENCE!!! Wink

Yes, I use WMP to listen to my CDs with at times...but do NOT watch DVDs. Plain THAT is what TV (my 57") is for!!! Cool (Nor, do I download music!!! THAT is a subject ALL it's OWN!!!!! You don't even want to get me started on that! Wink ) However, even though I do use WMP I run my sound through my SoundBlaster Audigy SE sound card and control it through there. It may be a cheap card for those who game alot or whatever else they do, but it does just fine for what I do with it.

Tried Firefox and it darned near crashed my puter!!!!!! Angry as soon as I installed it. So I immediately took it back off my machine.

Laugh No Outlook ANYthing for ME!!! I use web based e-mail servers Wink ...NO e-mail prog of any kind on MY puter except the UNused Outlook steaming piles (yes, I have Outlook AND Outlook Express only because they're part of Winbloze) of male bovine fecal material that are not even set up to recieve mail at all.

Yeh, I use Win firewall, ...so what??? My router is what REALLY provides a PHYSICAL "firewall" to my puter!!! NO ONE software is completely foolproof!!! Anyone who thinks that it is hasn't a clue about IT (Information Technology) and how it truly works. Plain

I have used Diskeeper in the past, too. There was absolutely NO difference between that and the Win Defrag on MY particular setup so I quit using it. Why should I waste space and slow my puter with third party software that doesn't do any better than what is already there? Like I said, Windows XP does NOT like to be Defragged all the time like Win 98 did!!!!! Plain As a matter of fact, you're better off running ScanDisk on XP than Defragging it all the time! Wink In addition to which, it's a good practice to run Scandisk just before before Defragging when XP does need to be Defragged, anyway. Plain

As for Thunderbird, like I said, I use web based e-mail, NOT e-mail software installed ON my puter. Plain But at any rate, I'm looking into switching OFF of Mega$ux and migrating to Linux in the near future anyway. THEN I won't have to worry about Winbloze idiosyncrasies any more. WinkHappy ;p Grin

Sorry, btljooz
by mark04276 / May 8, 2007 10:24 AM PDT
In reply to: I'm Pro CHOICE.......

I wasnt trying to piss you off. I was just trying to make a point that windows has alot of programs installed into it that there are other options to use. The ones I listed that I use, dont make them better. I just prefer the way they look and/or work compared to the programs that are already installed with Windows.

I came across as being harsh on my answer and I do apologize for that.

(NT) ScanDisk on XP?
by caktus / May 8, 2007 11:27 AM PDT
In reply to: I'm Pro CHOICE.......
Yes
by btljooz / May 9, 2007 9:11 AM PDT
In reply to: ScanDisk on XP?

n/t

Or try the older military version of "K.I.S.S."
by caktus / May 8, 2007 6:20 AM PDT

Keep It Simple, Stupid! Wink

THANK YOU :p
by btljooz / May 8, 2007 6:34 AM PDT

n/t

I'll just stick to my own...
by darkdestiny7 / May 8, 2007 6:25 PM PDT
In reply to: THANK YOU :p

For now, I'll just use AusLogics Disk Defrag and Registry Defrag to keep my laptop and all its programs running fast. I've also settled my other computer problems.

So, I guess for now, the case is closed in this thread. Thanks for the suggestions guys.

CCleaner!
by Timmmmmaaahh / May 8, 2007 8:33 PM PDT

Don't forget CCleaner, a free program that can be found on www.ccleaner.com. It's very thorough, you can even set it to delete the junk on your PC securely with 7 sweeps. It easily clears out a gig or 2 if you haven't cleaned your system in a long time.

I recently started using Diskeeper and I'm very pleased with it. It does the job WAY faster than Windows Defragmenter, it looks better and it keeps defragmenting your PC in the background without slowing down your computer. It seems to be working for me, my boot time speeded up big time Happy

Yes...
by darkdestiny7 / May 9, 2007 9:15 AM PDT
In reply to: CCleaner!

I used to use Diskeeper before, and it's cool. However, that's only the trial version; I don't really have the money to spend on such things.

CCleaner
by btljooz / May 9, 2007 9:27 AM PDT
In reply to: Yes...

is a registry cleaner and is FREE. Diskeeper (as you know) is a Defragmentor.

Defragging and cleaning the registry is two different operations.

One thing isn't enough
by Timmmmmaaahh / May 9, 2007 9:48 PM PDT
In reply to: CCleaner

Yes, you're right but together they are essential to improve the performance of your computer.

* Revising programs/files on your PC
* HDD cleaning
* AntiVirus
* AntiMalware
* Registry cleaning
* Defragmenting

These are all completely different things, yet you need them all to prevent another forced format or system crash.

It's unbelievable how much crap our computers bare these days..

