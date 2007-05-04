Is Windows Defragmenter ok, or...

Mark, I'm happy for you that you're content with what you use. I choose not to go that particular route for many good reasons ...not the least of which is EXPERIENCE !!!



Yes, I use WMP to listen to my CDs with at times...but do NOT watch DVDs. THAT is what TV (my 57") is for!!! (Nor, do I download music!!! THAT is a subject ALL it's OWN!!!!! You don't even want to get me started on that! ) However, even though I do use WMP I run my sound through my SoundBlaster Audigy SE sound card and control it through there. It may be a cheap card for those who game alot or whatever else they do, but it does just fine for what I do with it.



Tried Firefox and it darned near crashed my puter!!!!!! as soon as I installed it. So I immediately took it back off my machine.



No Outlook ANYthing for ME!!! I use web based e-mail servers ...NO e-mail prog of any kind on MY puter except the UN used Outlook steaming piles (yes, I have Outlook AND Outlook Express only because they're part of Winbloze) of male bovine fecal material that are not even set up to recieve mail at all.



Yeh, I use Win firewall, ...so what??? My router is what REALLY provides a PHYSICAL "firewall" to my puter!!! NO ONE software is completely foolproof!!! Anyone who thinks that it is hasn't a clue about IT (Information Technology) and how it truly works.



I have used Diskeeper in the past, too. There was absolutely NO difference between that and the Win Defrag on MY particular setup so I quit using it. Why should I waste space and slow my puter with third party software that doesn't do any better than what is already there? Like I said, Windows XP does NOT like to be Defragged all the time like Win 98 did!!!!! As a matter of fact, you're better off running ScanDisk on XP than Defragging it all the time! In addition to which, it's a good practice to run Scandisk just before before Defragging when XP does need to be Defragged, anyway.



As for Thunderbird, like I said, I use web based e-mail, NOT e-mail software installed ON my puter. But at any rate, I'm looking into switching OFF of Mega$ux and migrating to Linux in the near future anyway. THEN I won't have to worry about Winbloze idiosyncrasies any more. ;p