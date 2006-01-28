Is warranty still in force if I open the case?

HP used to be very strict on this issue...anyone opens the case except for an HP-authorized repair center and the warranty is void. However, two years or so ago they changed their policy, permitting the end user to open the computer's case and fiddle with it. They even made it easier by inclosing diagrams of how to do common repairs/upgrades and switched to thumb screws for easy access. Thus, I'd say crack it open and upgrade away. Just remember that they are not responsible for, and the warrenty does not cover, any damage you cause, or any problems that come as a result of the repairs/upgrades you perform.
Hope this helps,
John
I have an HP pavilion w/512 RAM that I would like to double the RAM, its already pretty well loaded and I want to install Windows HD software and a Sound Blaster card. I've got 6 months of warranty left. Do it or wait? You guys have helped so much and I've now got the 98se that was such a mess doing great. Thanks-D