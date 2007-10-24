I have an older version of the Creative Zen Touch. Worked fantastic with Windows XP. I now have 11,000 tracks and a Vista OS that refuses to play them. Screen freezes when try to load the Creatice software. HP, who I bought the new computer from, say they can't do anything about 3rd party software.
Is Vista compatible with the Creative Zen V plus MP3? I like the looks and price and th great review Cnet gave of this player but would like to know if this is going to work with my Vista Home Premium OS.
Thanks!