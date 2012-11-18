Is this pc configuration good? Pls help me!

Even today's games exceed the hardware we can buy today. That's done so the game does not get outdated when better hardware comes along.
The overheating issue is only if the machine's maker didn't cool it well.
And nice choices.
Bob
processor i7-3820
motherboard MSI X79A-GD65
Memory Kingston 2x 8GB ddr3
2400 mhz
Graphics card MSI GTX670
SSD Kingston hyperx ssd 240gb 3k
hard disck wd 1tb blue
Optics lg dvd-rw
case cm storm stryker
power supply cooler master silent pro gold 1000w
OK. This is the suggested configuration
I want a high-end PC that will run current and future games very well
Mainly I plan to play Black Ops 2 on max settings and I will play it a lot
Will this PC be able to run 24/7 without getting overheated?
And will this PC still be good in like 3 years?
PLEASE TELL ME WHAT WOULD YOU CHANGE
IF YOU THINK SOME COMPONENT SHOULD BE CHANGED TYPE THAT
Thanks for help!