Desktops forum

Question

Is this pc configuration good? Pls help me!

by Argdarg / November 18, 2012 5:05 AM PST

processor i7-3820
motherboard MSI X79A-GD65
Memory Kingston 2x 8GB ddr3
2400 mhz
Graphics card MSI GTX670
SSD Kingston hyperx ssd 240gb 3k
hard disck wd 1tb blue
Optics lg dvd-rw
case cm storm stryker
power supply cooler master silent pro gold 1000w

OK. This is the suggested configuration
I want a high-end PC that will run current and future games very well
Mainly I plan to play Black Ops 2 on max settings and I will play it a lot
Will this PC be able to run 24/7 without getting overheated?
And will this PC still be good in like 3 years?

PLEASE TELL ME WHAT WOULD YOU CHANGE
IF YOU THINK SOME COMPONENT SHOULD BE CHANGED TYPE THAT

Thanks for help!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Is this pc configuration good? Pls help me!
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Is this pc configuration good? Pls help me!
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
DOA. Why?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 18, 2012 5:29 AM PST

Even today's games exceed the hardware we can buy today. That's done so the game does not get outdated when better hardware comes along.

The overheating issue is only if the machine's maker didn't cool it well.

And nice choices.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Generally speaking ....looks good.
by VAPCMD / November 18, 2012 5:42 AM PST

Run hot ? Depends on the CPU HS Fan, GPU and case cooling.

Are you sure your PC/MB can really use that high speed (expensive) RAM ???
Why the WD 'Blue".....why not go with 7,200RPM HDD ?

Last 3 years ? Probably but you may need to upgrade the GPU toward the end. I'm sure there will be greater challenges forthcoming but that could be offset by a new GPU. Good UPS and backup method recommended too.

VAPCMD

PS....Best to include links to the products you're asking for input on ...sometimes the devil is in the detail and while I like to help...I don't want to spend it trying to figure out/find exactly which product/ you're referring to.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Desktops forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.