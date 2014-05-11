Is this motherboard too screwed up to use?

But it was free so why not?
I have a motherboard I got from a friend out of an alienware X51. the area where the
processor goes in has some bent pins, but otherwise it is in good shape? is it worth trying to fix or should I get rid of it?
