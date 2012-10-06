A Samsung executive in Bangalore confirms I may have gotten a refurbished store display model. However, I'm still at the mercy of the local service center and my store T^T
I can't really watch anything with the clouding on my My UA55ES8000 and unable to connect my home theater on HDMI2-ARC cause its broken. I'm not at all sure I got a new TV but the store is saying I'm just being unreasonable about something normal and a lot of customers dont cause a lot of fuss about nothing... The local samsung service center has not followed up about it at all.
http://www.dropshots.com/dsnowa#albums/UA55ES8000/2012-10-06/18:56:03
(Yes the blue screens are actually a pure black image, I have reached decent calibrations as far as color and everything does. I really want to up my backlighting to 14 but stuck with 8 as even that is unbearable)
In the whole of my city there was only two of these TV packages, I got one and they setup another up for display. Could you guys go through the pics and tell me if I am actually being unreasonable? I didn't know it was normal to experience this much clouding and broken HDMI ports right out of the box on a $5100 TV....