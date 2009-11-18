Is This A Scam

Just google that.
Delete it.
Received the following e-mail today.
"I hope you receive at this time ? Sorry I didn't inform you about
my traveling to the UK for a program, I am presently in ESSEX and I am
having some difficulties. I misplaced my bag on my way to the hotel
where my other valuable things were kept. I feel so ashamed, now my
passport and other belongings are been retained by the hotel management
pending the time I paid my hotel bills. I will like you to help me with
a loan of (1,850 pounds= $3,250) to pay my hotel bills and go home. I
will appreciate whatever you can afford to assist me with, I will
refund the money to you as soon as I get back, I want to know if you
can be of any assistance? Email me A.S.A.P'
The sender is a retired college professor who would never misuse the English language. She is out of the country.
DC