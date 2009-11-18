Computer Newbies forum

Is This A Scam

by dcmorris / November 18, 2009 2:07 AM PST

Received the following e-mail today.

"I hope you receive at this time ? Sorry I didn't inform you about
my traveling to the UK for a program, I am presently in ESSEX and I am
having some difficulties. I misplaced my bag on my way to the hotel
where my other valuable things were kept. I feel so ashamed, now my
passport and other belongings are been retained by the hotel management
pending the time I paid my hotel bills. I will like you to help me with
a loan of (1,850 pounds= $3,250) to pay my hotel bills and go home. I
will appreciate whatever you can afford to assist me with, I will
refund the money to you as soon as I get back, I want to know if you
can be of any assistance? Email me A.S.A.P'

The sender is a retired college professor who would never misuse the English language. She is out of the country.


DC

8 total posts
A little too easy to spot this scam.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 18, 2009 2:15 AM PST
In reply to: Is This A Scam
scam
by jeff_windows_team / November 18, 2009 3:13 AM PST
In reply to: Is This A Scam

If you ever have to ask, 99.99% of the time it will be a scam.

(NT) Yep, Make It Go Away..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 18, 2009 5:52 AM PST
In reply to: Is This A Scam
Gone
by dcmorris / November 18, 2009 5:58 AM PST
In reply to: Yep, Make It Go Away..

It was gone before I started the thread. It was pretty obvious.

DC

OK, Then....Why The Question??
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / November 18, 2009 7:27 AM PST
In reply to: Gone

It's not important and such information is good for others to see.. Just curious.

Hope this helps.

Grif

BOGUS MSG.
by Phil Crase / November 18, 2009 10:35 PM PST
In reply to: Is This A Scam

Bogus all the way, likely related to the NIGERIAN letter series, don't touch anything like that.

yup thats a scam
by JmboCov / January 9, 2011 1:44 PM PST
In reply to: Is This A Scam
