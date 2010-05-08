Is this a good computer for my needs?

Before you spend your hard-earned money on this computer; check out reviews
http://reviews.cnet.com/desktops/gateway-dx4300-11/4505-3118_7-33777299.html
http://www.devhardware.com/c/a/Computer-Systems/Gateway-DX-430011-and-Maingear-Shift/1/
http://www.amazon.com/review/R2NEYNCRSJWF69/ref=cm_cr_pr_viewpnt/183-4329071-5527025#R2NEYNCRSJWF69
Why settle for a 4000 series video card; when you can get a 5000 series card for about the same price (the 5000 series run cooler, will have better graphics, HDMI/ DVI/ VGA outputs, dual monitor capability)
http://www.tigerdirect.com/applications/SearchTools/item-details.asp?EdpNo=5692362&CatId=3669
From personal experience; I have found tigerdirect.com to be more expensive, generally have lower quality products, many products sold are from 2-3 years past compared to other retailer (such as newegg.com).
Note: check the power supply requirements for any video card you choose, as many of the newer cards require a larger power supply than the one that comes with the computer
