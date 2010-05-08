Is this a good computer for my needs?

Computer Newbies forum

by Jack Rayleigh / May 8, 2010 1:46 PM PDT
http://www.tigerdirect.com/applications/searchtools/item-Details.asp?EdpNo=5664113&sku=G180-4514


I mainly just want it to surf the internet and use things like Google Earth, but I would also like to be able to play games like Oblivion, Team Fortress 2, and Dawn of War 2 smoothly. Would this be a good computer that could handle all of this?

http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814141114

I am planning on getting that Video card to go with it, is that video card the right one I need, and will it be able to play the games I want? I don't want to play any major games like Crysis.
Gateway DX4300-11
by Brechan / May 8, 2010 5:45 PM PDT

Before you spend your hard-earned money on this computer; check out reviews
http://reviews.cnet.com/desktops/gateway-dx4300-11/4505-3118_7-33777299.html
http://www.devhardware.com/c/a/Computer-Systems/Gateway-DX-430011-and-Maingear-Shift/1/
http://www.amazon.com/review/R2NEYNCRSJWF69/ref=cm_cr_pr_viewpnt/183-4329071-5527025#R2NEYNCRSJWF69

Why settle for a 4000 series video card; when you can get a 5000 series card for about the same price (the 5000 series run cooler, will have better graphics, HDMI/ DVI/ VGA outputs, dual monitor capability)
http://www.tigerdirect.com/applications/SearchTools/item-details.asp?EdpNo=5692362&CatId=3669
From personal experience; I have found tigerdirect.com to be more expensive, generally have lower quality products, many products sold are from 2-3 years past compared to other retailer (such as newegg.com).

Note: check the power supply requirements for any video card you choose, as many of the newer cards require a larger power supply than the one that comes with the computer

Thanks
by Jack Rayleigh / May 9, 2010 2:21 AM PDT
In reply to: Gateway DX4300-11

for the information, do you know of a similarly priced computer that will cover my needs? I didn't want to spend to much on a computer, and I didn't really want anything for hardcore gaming.

www.cnet.com
by Brechan / May 9, 2010 6:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

this is a really good place to start; reviews include a short video (so that the viewer can actually see the whole PC-inside and out), and may also include user reviews.
http://reviews.cnet.com/best-budget-desktops/?tag=
http://reviews.cnet.com/desktop-computer-buying-guide/?tag=rb_content;contentNav

Another good way to help you decide on a partiular PC; is to check the Manufacturer Forums here, this will save you many hours of (online) research, if you can see what others are saying about a particular PC.

Thanks again
by Jack Rayleigh / May 9, 2010 8:14 AM PDT
In reply to: www.cnet.com

Sorry to keep bothering you, but somebody on another site made this build for me, would this be a good computer that will play DOW2, Team Fortress 2, and Oblivion easily and still be able to surf the internet without a problem?

Just realized I left out the link
by Jack Rayleigh / May 9, 2010 10:18 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks again
build from another site
by Brechan / May 9, 2010 1:57 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks again

After looking at the specs of the 'other build'; it seems odd that you're spending more money for you CPU and video card (over-priced for an older generation card), than you are for the motherboard.
The old motto "you get what you pay for" definitely holds true when building your own PC; if you're spending half as much money on the motherboard, as the rest of the components, you're going to run into some limitations with that board.
With your current budget; I can only suggest that you either buy a PC from a major manufacturer (HP, Gateway, Dell), or save for a better DIY.

Is this build better?
by Jack Rayleigh / May 9, 2010 2:33 PM PDT
$713.91 vs $706.91
by Brechan / May 10, 2010 4:33 AM PDT
In reply to: Is this build better?

Your total price comes to just over $713; I have made up a list of components that come to just over $706, with a few changes (which I will explain why).
I can't set up an account @ newegg.com (as I live in Canada), so will post the links to the components I chose.

1) PSU-according to AMD; all their 5000 series video cards require a minimum of 450 watts, as they say 'the more power the better'. This will give you some room if you want to upgrade your computer
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817182199 $49.99

2) GPU-I chose the ASUS EAH5750, because it will give you the smooth framerates that you're looking for in your gaming, without breaking the bank
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814121356 $139.99

3) HDD- This Western Digital caviar black (while slightly more expensive) has a 32mb cache-better than a 16mb cache, and is faster than the caviar blue
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16822136320 $69.99

4) DVD-ROM-no need for an expensive burner here, a DVD-ROM will burn/ rip cd's/ DVD's just the same...for less money
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16827135211 $16.99

5) Motherboard-you've saved a bit more cash; now you can put into the one component you shouldn't skimp on (aside from the PSU), though slightly more expensive-very slightly, it has 2 PCI-E slots for 2 video cards (running in Crossfire-X)
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813130249 $99.99

The above components combined with the following parts you picked out
COOLER MASTER ELITE 335 case $49.99
Windows 7 H.P. 64 bit OEM $99.99
AMD Athlon II X3 435 Rana $70.99
G.SKILL Ripjaws Series 4GB $108.99

Grand Total: $706.91

You didn't state if this is your first build; if it is, this is a very good article from Tom's Hardware: How To Build A PC
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/build-your-own-pc,2601.html

Thanks a ton
by Jack Rayleigh / May 10, 2010 5:26 AM PDT
In reply to: $713.91 vs $706.91

You're a life saver.

if you
by Brechan / May 10, 2010 6:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks a ton

have any other questions, comments, or concerns during the build, just post back.
I'm here to help Happy

B.

