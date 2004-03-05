Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Is this a bad driver issue? "Enter Key" stops working periodically

by SportyandMisty / March 5, 2004 2:40 AM PST

I think this is an OS issue, not a HW issue.

Periodically, both "Enter" keys on my stock Dell keyboard stop working (both the standard enter key & the enter key on the numeric kepad on the right). I have swapped in a known good keyboard, but the enter key continues not to work.

The system is a stock Dell desktop (1.8 GHz Centrino, Windows XP) with Dell keyboard, Dell monitor (motherboard graphics), Dell mouse, Dell 802.11b USB wireless ethernet adapter.

Sometimes, a reboot fixes the problem... and then it reappears.

In an attempt to fix this problem, I have uninstalled the keyboard driver & allowed the system to reboot so that Windows "finds the new hardware" and then installs a new driver, and reboots... this solves the problem for a while, but then the problem returns.

I'm at my wits end! Any ideas on what I might do to fix this issue?

Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Is this a bad driver issue? "Enter Key" stops working periodically
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Is this a bad driver issue? "Enter Key" stops working periodically
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Re:Is this a bad driver issue?
by fjb / March 5, 2004 3:28 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Is this a bad driver issue? -USB Keyboard?
by Brandon Eng / March 6, 2004 11:50 AM PST

Were both keyboards you tried usb?

I had a somewhat similiar problem with a usb keyboard (actually, I had NO functionality) on a home built system. A brief remedy was going into the BIOS and enabling legacy usb; sometimes reversing the process would fix it.

Then I found a recommended MS update having to do with usb that I applied.

Ultimately, it turned out a BIOS upgrade finally solved my problems. Hope something works for you.

Brandon

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.