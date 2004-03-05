Is this a bad driver issue? "Enter Key" stops working periodically

http://www.majorgeek.com/index2.html
I think this is an OS issue, not a HW issue.
Periodically, both "Enter" keys on my stock Dell keyboard stop working (both the standard enter key & the enter key on the numeric kepad on the right). I have swapped in a known good keyboard, but the enter key continues not to work.
The system is a stock Dell desktop (1.8 GHz Centrino, Windows XP) with Dell keyboard, Dell monitor (motherboard graphics), Dell mouse, Dell 802.11b USB wireless ethernet adapter.
Sometimes, a reboot fixes the problem... and then it reappears.
In an attempt to fix this problem, I have uninstalled the keyboard driver & allowed the system to reboot so that Windows "finds the new hardware" and then installs a new driver, and reboots... this solves the problem for a while, but then the problem returns.
I'm at my wits end! Any ideas on what I might do to fix this issue?
Thanks
Were both keyboards you tried usb?
I had a somewhat similiar problem with a usb keyboard (actually, I had NO functionality) on a home built system. A brief remedy was going into the BIOS and enabling legacy usb; sometimes reversing the process would fix it.
Then I found a recommended MS update having to do with usb that I applied.
Ultimately, it turned out a BIOS upgrade finally solved my problems. Hope something works for you.
Brandon
