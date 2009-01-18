Is there such a bookmarking service for me?

Look through the page then look up the Social Bookmarking sites mentioned and see what exactly each offers.
First off I don't know if this is the forum to ask this question in, but I think the others are even more off-topic. What I was looking for is one in which to discuss online services (but not ISPs).
To my question. I want a service where I can access bookmarks no matter what computers I use or where I am. Furthermore, I want to save copies of web pages I come across that I find particularly useful, but where the content is not expected to change. (Say there's a graph or discussion that I want to be able to find later.)
Maybe I have to use different services, but it'd be nice if it's combined so I can bookmark/save at the same time. Any ideas?