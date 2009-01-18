Computer Help forum

General discussion

Is there such a bookmarking service for me?

by clamenza / January 18, 2009 12:07 PM PST

First off I don't know if this is the forum to ask this question in, but I think the others are even more off-topic. What I was looking for is one in which to discuss online services (but not ISPs).

To my question. I want a service where I can access bookmarks no matter what computers I use or where I am. Furthermore, I want to save copies of web pages I come across that I find particularly useful, but where the content is not expected to change. (Say there's a graph or discussion that I want to be able to find later.)

Maybe I have to use different services, but it'd be nice if it's combined so I can bookmark/save at the same time. Any ideas?

4 total posts
Start here at the following link ...
by Edward ODaniel / January 19, 2009 12:46 AM PST
Another option
by Jimmy Greystone / January 19, 2009 3:25 AM PST

Another option, which isn't exactly what you're looking for, but might be sort of an alternative approach to solving the problem: Portable Firefox.

This is a version of Firefox designed to run off of a USB flash drive or even a memory card of some kind. It can do pretty much everything the regular desktop Firefox can do, but all the files it needs to run are contained on the flash drive. So your bookmarks follow you, settings, extensions, login info, the works. And since it's a flash drive, you could presumably store copies of web pages in the excess space.

There are a couple of things to be aware of. Portable Firefox is (last I checked) Windows only, so it won't do you a lot of good if you run across a Mac or Linux machine. It will be a little slower as a result of the special launcher that makes it work. Nothing too significant, but just be aware. Finally, it often lags a bit behind the official version, so if a patch is released fixing a nasty security vulnerability, it might be a couple of days or weeks before Portable Firefox is updated for this new version. So you need to keep yourself current on these things if you don't want to put yourself at risk.

I Save Such Sites To a Document..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / January 19, 2009 9:22 AM PST

I then copy the document to a flash drive and carry it with me everywhere I go. Any document would do such as an HTML document or even a Microsoft Word document will save website links and actual text for you to view from the flash drive.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Back to Computer Help forum
