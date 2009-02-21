Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Is there Spyware that will add Russian bride websites...

by jkgreenOC / February 21, 2009 11:49 PM PST

I am using Parallels on my Macbook in order to have access to Windows XP Home Edition and IE 7. I rarely use IE because I usually use Safari. I see a new folder under my Favorites in IE called "Dating Sites" with Russian dating sites and two more Russian dating sites under the Favorites menu. The web addresses are below [[DO NOT VISIT THESE SITES--they may contain malicious code]]:

find-my.name/
meetmenow.org/
www.cuteonly.com/?a_aid=c55bbf77
look-my.name/

My wife found these and she's very upset to see them. I can only imagine that they were put there by spyware, but I need confirmation. I also need to know how to block this from happening again.

Message was edited by: admin to edit out links and post a warning about these sites.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Is there Spyware that will add Russian bride websites...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Is there Spyware that will add Russian bride websites...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Flypaper to users
by Willy / February 22, 2009 1:43 AM PST

It doesn't matter in that they're there now. I've found the way most malware gets abroad is via a s/w pgm. desired and gotten from a hacked website or directed to such. -OR- a similar tagged website that you want to go to has been comprised. Also, say you google for a website or info and got what you though was the website, if you so happened to misspell the website name you could goto an improper tagged named website but is a trap to fetch users for malware. Alas, these things happen and all too often it got under your radar. There are also "day-1 attacks", meaning they've so new no AV has been alerted to stop such traffic and slips by. Also, it should be pointed out IE has been the gateway for much of malware as so much is written to defeat its protection. As always use AV and malware removal pgms. to help protect you actively or manaually when you need to clean things up.

tada -----Willy Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If it's spyware or any type of malware
by Donna Buenaventura / February 22, 2009 9:21 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.