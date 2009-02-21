Is there Spyware that will add Russian bride websites...

It doesn't matter in that they're there now. I've found the way most malware gets abroad is via a s/w pgm. desired and gotten from a hacked website or directed to such. -OR- a similar tagged website that you want to go to has been comprised. Also, say you google for a website or info and got what you though was the website, if you so happened to misspell the website name you could goto an improper tagged named website but is a trap to fetch users for malware. Alas, these things happen and all too often it got under your radar. There are also "day-1 attacks", meaning they've so new no AV has been alerted to stop such traffic and slips by. Also, it should be pointed out IE has been the gateway for much of malware as so much is written to defeat its protection. As always use AV and malware removal pgms. to help protect you actively or manaually when you need to clean things up.
I am using Parallels on my Macbook in order to have access to Windows XP Home Edition and IE 7. I rarely use IE because I usually use Safari. I see a new folder under my Favorites in IE called "Dating Sites" with Russian dating sites and two more Russian dating sites under the Favorites menu. The web addresses are below [[DO NOT VISIT THESE SITES--they may contain malicious code]]:
find-my.name/
meetmenow.org/
www.cuteonly.com/?a_aid=c55bbf77
look-my.name/
My wife found these and she's very upset to see them. I can only imagine that they were put there by spyware, but I need confirmation. I also need to know how to block this from happening again.
