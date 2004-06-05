Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Is There Anyone out there that can or will answer my TUNER question??

by web86 / June 5, 2004 11:35 AM PDT

GUYS; I could realy use some HELP! Can someone advise me as to the best way to get TV on a FP Monitor? Would it be, to get an "ALL IN WONDER" video card; A Monitor with built in Tuner; or Should I get an X"P MEDIA CENTER?? I am buying my "FIRST" computer & don?t want to mess up! I would Greatly Appreciate from a PC Veteran or IT Guy or Gal to give me some of their Expertise. "PLEASE"? ALSO; Has anyone out there had any experience with the "SONY VAIO?s"? I have read Both Good & reviews on them. I was looking at an RS530, & the salesman told me ALL the Sony?s are Very Over priced & over rated. He was trying to sell me an HP 490 Media Center with the New "Prescott" processor..I was going to go with a Dell 8300; BUT, I have read review after review RE: Dell has moved ALL their support to India & Nobody can understand them & vise versa?? I could REALLY use Y?alls opinions. It would make a "DISABLED VETERAN" VERY HAPPY!!! THANKS, WEB86

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Is There Anyone out there that can or will answer my TUNER question??
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Is There Anyone out there that can or will answer my TUNER question??
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Re:Is There Anyone out there that can or will answer my TUNER question??
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 5, 2004 11:44 AM PDT

My hesitation to respond is the question about "best way." Let me be blunt in that many expected DVD picture quality from a TV card. And let me share I've yet to see any major "quality" issue from the 50 dollar Hauppauge card to much more expensive cards. Yes, the cheapest one is mono-TV...

Since TV is not very much quality compared to DVD on PC, again, even in spite of that, I find this to be a great idea when I want to catch a show and the big screen is in-use.

I use Windows XP, the 49 dollar PCI TV card and a nice speaker setup...

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
**BobPosted by R.Proffitt> RE: Tuner question
by web86 / June 7, 2004 4:24 AM PDT

Thank you for trying to answer my question on a Tuner my monitor. Unfortunately, I could Not read your entire answer for 1/3 of the page ran past thr right hand border. I still have my web-tv for I need some Help before I purchase my Desktop System.I will be putting my computer in my bedroom. Sometimes, I like to watch TV as I am surfing the net. I have read articles sayinf there are basically 3 ways to acomplish this. #1: Get an "All in Wonder Card(a video card with a built in Tuner.) #2:get a Monitor with built in Tuner. or #3: Get a Media Center; or #4: get a Sony Vaio RZ series. I don?t know what that Hauppage is? Is it a video card with a tuner? You may have answered it, But I could not read it for it was with the info. that ran off the page. If you wouldn?t mind, would you Please try again? Maybe I just couldn?t see a lot of your answer for it ran off the page & Not having a computer yet, I have No way of moving the page like you can do with a computer. It would be Greatly Appreciated. Thanks, WEB86 P.S. If Anyone Else is reading this post,(especially someone from Cnet) Could you Please Also Reply?? THANKYOU VERY MUCH!!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
bob's post with new margins
by frankzxcv / June 7, 2004 5:06 AM PDT

bob's post with new margins:

"My hesitation to respond is the question
about "best way." Let me be blunt in
that many expected DVD picture quality
from a TV card. And let me share I've
yet to see any major "quality" issue
from the 50 dollar Hauppauge card to
much more expensive cards. Yes, the
cheapest one is mono-TV...

Since TV is not very much quality
compared to DVD on PC, again, even
in spite of that, I find this to be a
great idea when I want to catch a show
and the big screen is in-use.

I use Windows XP, the 49 dollar PCI TV
card and a nice speaker setup...

Bob"

PS from fj: I would suggest popping
over to your local video store (better
to go a tv-selling chain like circuit city)
and asking their input first hand.
All-in-wonder cards
(and their ilk) are great for watching TV on
your computer screen. they have cable
inputs and you can get a DVD player installed
too. Bob knows more than me about the
differences between brands, take his advice.
you'll probably get about the same visual
result with any card you buy.

good luck - fj

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank you fj..
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 26, 2004 3:31 AM PDT

I've been on travel for a week...

A long time ago, I "popped" for
a card with the TV Tuner onboard.
What I learned from that and more
since is that not any unit offers
any better picture worth paying for.

The only reason for a single card
with the tuner is if the PC
doesn't have the room or
slots.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.