Is There Anyone out there that can or will answer my TUNER question??

My hesitation to respond is the question about "best way." Let me be blunt in that many expected DVD picture quality from a TV card. And let me share I've yet to see any major "quality" issue from the 50 dollar Hauppauge card to much more expensive cards. Yes, the cheapest one is mono-TV...
Since TV is not very much quality compared to DVD on PC, again, even in spite of that, I find this to be a great idea when I want to catch a show and the big screen is in-use.
I use Windows XP, the 49 dollar PCI TV card and a nice speaker setup...
Bob
GUYS; I could realy use some HELP! Can someone advise me as to the best way to get TV on a FP Monitor? Would it be, to get an "ALL IN WONDER" video card; A Monitor with built in Tuner; or Should I get an X"P MEDIA CENTER?? I am buying my "FIRST" computer & don?t want to mess up! I would Greatly Appreciate from a PC Veteran or IT Guy or Gal to give me some of their Expertise. "PLEASE"? ALSO; Has anyone out there had any experience with the "SONY VAIO?s"? I have read Both Good & reviews on them. I was looking at an RS530, & the salesman told me ALL the Sony?s are Very Over priced & over rated. He was trying to sell me an HP 490 Media Center with the New "Prescott" processor..I was going to go with a Dell 8300; BUT, I have read review after review RE: Dell has moved ALL their support to India & Nobody can understand them & vise versa?? I could REALLY use Y?alls opinions. It would make a "DISABLED VETERAN" VERY HAPPY!!! THANKS, WEB86