is there a way to fix computer probs from another ...

Bob's suggestion of Chromebook is excellent for older person who only browses internet and downloads email. The worst that happens since it's Linux or Unix based is a browser may get corrupted, but Firefox has a Reset to Default button that corrects it all.





To use the same computer, some easy linux distro like Mint 17 MATE will keep the trojans and virus away. Ubuntu is a bit different than windows, but still an easy to use version.



Mint

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMHjUqRfmC8



Ubuntu 14.04

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHEHPRDVEp4





There are ways to boot to a LIVE DVD and then turn on remote administration where you could fix anything bad enough the computer wouldn't even boot, but it takes some learning on your part. For him, he'd only need to know how to put the DVD in, choose to boot to it instead of the hard drive, and then follow instructions you put on sheet of paper to turn on remote administration.



There is a remote administration function in Windows, but if it can't boot, that's not very helpful.



In such case where it can't boot, then the Linux LIVE DVD can be used to access the windows partition.



At the least, you could order and ship him a bootable LIVE DVD and he'd at least have that nearby so you could guide him on the phone how to boot it, and then he'd be online with a browser at least till his windows was fixed and could save anything to folder on hard drive if wanted.