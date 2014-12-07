is there a way to fix computer probs from another ...

You can set up TEAMVIEWER, it has to be set up on both systems, then you can/could do remote manipulations etc. There is a free version for setting up a limited amount of computers, 2 or 3, then the pay version where you can do multiples. Again, it has to be set up on both systems and then you'd exchange passwords from the TEAMVIEWER hook up and you can then do a remote. It is a little tricky to set up...but it does work.
is there a way to fix my dad's computer probs from my computer? I live several hundred miles from him and can only get up to visit him about every 6 weeks or so. when I do go, I spend a good part of a day (sometimes more) cleaning up his laptop from stuff he accidentally downloads, updates that don't automatically download, scheduled clean-up programs that don't run for whatever reason. Occasionally he will call me with a problem (if he can't wait for my next visit) and I can sometimes walk him through it, but he is in his 80's and easily confused/frustrated. If I could work on his computer from my home, it would make things easier for us. We are both on Windows 7. Thank you for any advice and help you can offer.