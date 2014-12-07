How To forum

Resolved Question

is there a way to fix computer probs from another ...

by johannapnc / December 7, 2014 12:14 AM PST

is there a way to fix my dad's computer probs from my computer? I live several hundred miles from him and can only get up to visit him about every 6 weeks or so. when I do go, I spend a good part of a day (sometimes more) cleaning up his laptop from stuff he accidentally downloads, updates that don't automatically download, scheduled clean-up programs that don't run for whatever reason. Occasionally he will call me with a problem (if he can't wait for my next visit) and I can sometimes walk him through it, but he is in his 80's and easily confused/frustrated. If I could work on his computer from my home, it would make things easier for us. We are both on Windows 7. Thank you for any advice and help you can offer.

johannapnc has chosen the best answer to their question. View answer
Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: is there a way to fix computer probs from another ...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: is there a way to fix computer probs from another ...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
10 total posts

All Answers

Best Answer chosen by johannapnc

Collapse -
Remote
by pgc3 / December 7, 2014 12:49 AM PST

You can set up TEAMVIEWER, it has to be set up on both systems, then you can/could do remote manipulations etc. There is a free version for setting up a limited amount of computers, 2 or 3, then the pay version where you can do multiples. Again, it has to be set up on both systems and then you'd exchange passwords from the TEAMVIEWER hook up and you can then do a remote. It is a little tricky to set up...but it does work.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
thanks
by johannapnc / December 7, 2014 3:24 AM PST
In reply to: Remote

thank you for your help, I'll look into it!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Teamviewer
by pgc3 / December 7, 2014 4:06 AM PST
In reply to: thanks

I have it set up on a couple of my systems and have used it to do remote clean ups on a couple of friends systems, as I said, it is a bit tricky to get up and running, I'd suggest reading the tutorials and then proceed form there.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
It's not a feature of Windows
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 7, 2014 12:27 AM PST

There is remote desktop but most agree that's another problem waiting to happen. If you do such work, I worry and don't want you to be upset but wouldn't you google something like GOTOMYPC ALTERNATIVES?

The big problem is that malware can break it and you're back to the beginning.

How about a ChromeBook? It does all that web stuff and has no known issues like Windows PCs.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
one of the reasons i asked...
by johannapnc / December 7, 2014 3:23 AM PST

...is because I had no idea where to start, or what phrase to google. what is the other problem waiting to happen? malware can break what? can't afford to buy two new computers. thanks for trying to answer my question.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Why buy 2 computers?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 7, 2014 3:35 AM PST

Even one trip to the counter to clean off malware can cost more than a Chrome laptop. These are often found from 99 to 199 bucks and don't have you cleaning up all the time.

"malware can break what?" Your remote access setup.

These come and go all that time such as 190 bucks 14 inch models like
http://www.woot.com/offers/hp-14-dual-core-chromebooks-w-free-4g-21?ref=cnt_wp_0_50

You claim you live several hundred miles so the cost of travel could easily be that much. My nod is to a ChromeBook.

You've proven it again that Windows is too much a burden in some situations. I guess you could install Linux and show them the browser and be done with it.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
i assumed
by johannapnc / December 7, 2014 7:10 AM PST
In reply to: Why buy 2 computers?

Sorry, I assumed that my father would have to have the same type computer as me for it to work. Thanks for the info, I'll look into it!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Answer
what all sort of software or programs does he use?
by James Denison / December 7, 2014 4:43 AM PST

Bob's suggestion of Chromebook is excellent for older person who only browses internet and downloads email. The worst that happens since it's Linux or Unix based is a browser may get corrupted, but Firefox has a Reset to Default button that corrects it all.


To use the same computer, some easy linux distro like Mint 17 MATE will keep the trojans and virus away. Ubuntu is a bit different than windows, but still an easy to use version.

Mint
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kMHjUqRfmC8

Ubuntu 14.04
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHEHPRDVEp4


There are ways to boot to a LIVE DVD and then turn on remote administration where you could fix anything bad enough the computer wouldn't even boot, but it takes some learning on your part. For him, he'd only need to know how to put the DVD in, choose to boot to it instead of the hard drive, and then follow instructions you put on sheet of paper to turn on remote administration.

There is a remote administration function in Windows, but if it can't boot, that's not very helpful.

In such case where it can't boot, then the Linux LIVE DVD can be used to access the windows partition.

At the least, you could order and ship him a bootable LIVE DVD and he'd at least have that nearby so you could guide him on the phone how to boot it, and then he'd be online with a browser at least till his windows was fixed and could save anything to folder on hard drive if wanted.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (2)
Collapse -
thank you
by johannapnc / December 7, 2014 7:23 AM PST

he mostly does email, cruises the internet and plays solitaire. he also uses the bank's website and occasionally figures out how to order stuff off amazon. one of the problems is that he will click on a pop-up to get rid of it and has downloaded some crap that way. I've begged him not to do that, but... you know. He hasn't gotten to the point that it won't boot up for a few years, I guess he listens to me some. But I do keep a back-up of his computer on a flash drive that I think I could walk him through if necessary. If I write down very explicit instructions he can usually follow them. Thanks for your advice and I will check into it!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Back to How To forum 10 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.