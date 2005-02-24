Like so many digital cameras, the G6 needs a conversion lens adapter which provides a 58mm thread for filters and such.

You can see an example at:

http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/canong6/page4.asp

Scroll down to the topic titled "Lens"

.....

Cleaning a lens.
The trick is to use a soft cotton cloth.
An old hankerchief is good.

Breath on the lens to create a bit of moisture and wipe it clean with the soft cotton cloth.

Any camera store can sell you a lens cleaning kit if you want to go that route.

