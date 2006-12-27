Is there a Firefox Add-On that...

Try this LINK,though i don't know if your solution is there,can't hurt to check it out.
Tom
will allow me to format text and add pictures in MSN Groups? All help is appreciated!
Thanks!
CNET's Forum on browsers, e-mail, and other Web applications is the best source for finding help, troubleshooting, or tips from a community of experts. Discussions cover types of Web browsers (ranging from Mozilla Firefox, Chrome, to Windows Internet Explorer), plug-ins, Latest e-mail providers ranging from G-mail to Yahoo mail, VoIP software, chat clients, fixing security issues, avoiding spam, toolbars, tabs, and anything related to Web applications.
will allow me to format text and add pictures in MSN Groups? All help is appreciated!
Thanks!
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.