Is the LN-T4069F a good TV

That TV is great. Oddly enough, I got that TV for my in-laws. You got a good price and the TV is great.
Your decision to go with the Matte finish was good too considering the location of the TV and the windows.
Did you get your parents HD service to go with the TV or are they still using standard cable?
Best,
Mr. Samsung
My parent's old 36" RCA TV died over this weekend, so I went online to Circuit City and got the LN-T4069F for $1,300.00. It seems the LN-T4069F is between the LN40A550 and LN40A650. I thought the LN-T4069F was better than the LN40A550 but not as good as the LN40A650, so I went with the LN-T4069F. My parents are older and they say the picture looks much better than the seven year old TV they had. Did I make a mistake buying this TV? BTW, they have a bay window next to the TV, so the glare on the old TV was terrible. That is why I thought the matted LCD panel would be better for them.
Thank you for your help and insight.