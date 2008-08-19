Is the LN-T4069F a good TV

Samsung forum

by eagle107 / July 29, 2008 12:06 PM PDT

My parent's old 36" RCA TV died over this weekend, so I went online to Circuit City and got the LN-T4069F for $1,300.00. It seems the LN-T4069F is between the LN40A550 and LN40A650. I thought the LN-T4069F was better than the LN40A550 but not as good as the LN40A650, so I went with the LN-T4069F. My parents are older and they say the picture looks much better than the seven year old TV they had. Did I make a mistake buying this TV? BTW, they have a bay window next to the TV, so the glare on the old TV was terrible. That is why I thought the matted LCD panel would be better for them.

Thank you for your help and insight.

Great TV
by Mr__S / August 19, 2008 1:41 AM PDT

That TV is great. Oddly enough, I got that TV for my in-laws. You got a good price and the TV is great.

Your decision to go with the Matte finish was good too considering the location of the TV and the windows.

Did you get your parents HD service to go with the TV or are they still using standard cable?

Best,

Mr. Samsung

one more question on the LN-4069F
by pochang / September 1, 2008 6:45 AM PDT
In reply to: Great TV

is this a better but than the 550 series...both are the same price

Bad tv
by yogi2183 / May 12, 2011 10:44 AM PDT

This is my second samsung tv. After 13 months it has developed a ghosting effect until it is warm or you smack it. I also have a 32" samsung and the sound cuts out periodically and you have to turn it off and on to regain the sound. Am looking for a new tv and it will NOT be a samsung.

That smack is not a good thing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 12, 2011 11:02 AM PDT
In reply to: Bad tv

That points to a connector or bad cap issue.

AT 13 MONTHS you may be in luck. Head to samsung.com and register your product and you might get 3 more months warranty.

Now you can call it in. But I fear the worst as smacking the tv is considered abuse.
Bob

