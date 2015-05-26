Is the iPad Dead?

Solomon in bible said "there is nothing new under the sun" and probably close to correct for his day and time. A lot of things change, but often they just are an improved copy of the past. Before all the electronics, think back to our childhood years. In school we used composition books, or tablets of paper, or those spiral bound notebooks 8x11 size paper. We didn't carry it around though more than it took to go back and forth between school, home and lockers. Still, we sometimes wanted to jot a quick note or something to remember, and for that we chose the most mobile information or data storage device of the day. It was a pocket sized notepad and a clip on pen, sometimes in a pocket protector. Why? Because the pocket sized notepad was more mobile, even though we put less on each page, but it served a purpose the larger notebook didn't. However, doing school work on a standard size notebook was much preferable to handing in scribbled notes on small sheets of notepad paper and calling it your "homework". (Yeah, I did that once, LOL. Had to stay after school and re-do it).



Considering history, utility, I suggest the real place for "tablets" are in the modern school. No cover, so teacher can walk by and see what each child is doing as regards any "writing" (typing) assignment. Homework uploaded to teachers' classroom folder. New work to finish, test to take, all such downloaded to the student's tablets. I really think that's where they will find their niche in the future, if they wish to survive past the fad stage.



Remember those old black and white camo looking notebooks we had to have for school, only later the wire spiral ones allowed? Remember the "Red Chief" tablets with the cheap paper in them for the early grades with the dotted lines to learn how to put your letters correctly? The old stylus fountain pens, gosh what a mess they could make. I think they still make those, but in school you weren't allowed to use the new "ball point pens" till they finally relented and even then it had to be "fine point" only. Having some memory moments here, lol.