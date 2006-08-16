Slow is relative term which means different things for different people. There are speed tests that can baseline (measure) your speicific performance. I suggest you contact ROadRunner and use whatever speedtest they recommend and run a test while a support tech is on the line...
And yes, your "speed" does look a little slow.
P@E
My roadrunner modem is only downloading things at around 80-95kb, and uploading things at around 15-16kb. Is there something wrong with my modem, because I got the modem in 2004. Should I ask Time Warner Cable for a new one?