Is it safe to remove cpu from one mobo to another?

by coolbgdog / October 11, 2005 9:48 PM PDT

Im buying a new motherboard for my pc because I think my old one is making my pc reboot but anyway I was just going to move my old stuff over to the new one. Will taking out the cpu and putting it in a new one be a problem? I know what socket and all but can I just remove it and put the old heatsink and fan over the old cpu in the new mobo and be alright?

11 total posts
As long as the mobo and CPU are compatible
by Ray Harinec / October 11, 2005 11:07 PM PDT

and you first remove the HSF from the CPU so that you can release the ZIF connector by moving the lever outward and then up. The thermal compound will make it seem as they are glued together, to break the bond, gently rotate the HSF back and forth a little.

Then to mount in the new mobo clean the old thermal compound off of both surfaces and apply a very thin layer of fresh compound to the CPU.

Sure, why not
by Willy / October 12, 2005 12:48 AM PDT

This is done all the time. Make sure the cpu is what the new mtrbd. allows, etc. Reseat the HSF to cpu and power away after checking all for compatiblity, etc..

tada -----Willy Happy

I dont have thermal compound
by coolbgdog / October 12, 2005 5:11 AM PDT
In reply to: Sure, why not

Does it come with the motherboard?

You can get it from Radio Shack or
by Ray Harinec / October 12, 2005 8:27 AM PDT

most any computer store. You simply get a very small tube of it. It only requires a small dab spread evenly and thin. A couple of bucks at Radio Shack. That tube could easily be used with at least 6 CPU?HSF's.

Now read these forums and all the power users will tout Arctic Silver. You'll do fine with the RS stuff.

I dont see it on radioshack
by coolbgdog / October 12, 2005 11:19 AM PDT

whats the name because I've searched and I dont see no thermal paste.

more places
by linkit / October 12, 2005 8:16 PM PDT
Is this one good?
by coolbgdog / October 13, 2005 12:03 PM PDT
In reply to: more places
hmm i think dats for soldering stuff
by nerdyboy1234 / October 13, 2005 1:02 PM PDT
In reply to: Is this one good?

not for thermal paste...dont u live near a compusa?

''heat sink grease''
by linkit / October 13, 2005 9:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Is this one good?

If you really want an inexpensive solution from Radio Shack, they call it Heat Sink Grease. When you go into the store, tell the sales associate what you are trying to do. They may have a better thermal compound for a dollar or two more.

Let's see...
by Willy / October 12, 2005 12:57 PM PDT

More than likely not. If you're old cpu HSF setup used a "heat pad" type then replace and use compound. If you currently used white goop compound, then re-using it isn't a great problem. All there need be is enough and removing cpu and then remounting it, provided you don't mess with the compound that much, can be re-used. If not, then spend the extra few $$$ to get a tube or single application pak of compound. If you want a fresh re-application then buy it, why worry over this little detail other than it being there. Wink

tada -----Willy Happy

