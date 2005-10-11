Is it safe to remove cpu from one mobo to another?

and you first remove the HSF from the CPU so that you can release the ZIF connector by moving the lever outward and then up. The thermal compound will make it seem as they are glued together, to break the bond, gently rotate the HSF back and forth a little.
Then to mount in the new mobo clean the old thermal compound off of both surfaces and apply a very thin layer of fresh compound to the CPU.
Im buying a new motherboard for my pc because I think my old one is making my pc reboot but anyway I was just going to move my old stuff over to the new one. Will taking out the cpu and putting it in a new one be a problem? I know what socket and all but can I just remove it and put the old heatsink and fan over the old cpu in the new mobo and be alright?