It is possible to network the two computers together without a desktop. You would more than likely want to get a wireless acces point to do this but you dont need one. What are you trying to accomplish by networking the two computers together? Are you looking to share an internet connection or just share files?
My sister and her husband each have a wireless laptop. The OS on one is Vista and the other has Win XP. Is it possible to network the two laptops without a desktop involved? If it is I'll be back later with all the system info. Thank so much.