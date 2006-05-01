Is it possible?

Hey I was just wondering if its possible to change a notebooks graphic card (not an integrated one) for another one...
I wanna know this just in case im willing to upgrade my notebooks graphic card for a better one in the future.
If its possible CNET should make a Weekends Project Video About it.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.