Is innovation at your workplace?

Just wondering - a lot of U.S. companies are saying that they're all about innovation. But those same companies seem to have a problem with implementation - maybe it's just start-up transients.
Has your company been able to encourage, implement, integrate, and reward innovation?
Best,
Shalin
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.