In my case it is but then I do plan on doing some intensive things with my laptop. Centrino is a combination of the processor, chipset and wireless connection that I think relates to battery life and other performance factors.
Looking at http://support.intel.com/support/processors/mobile/pm/sb/CS-007967.htm it seems that the main differences is that Pentium M has double the cache and higher top speeds. If price is a concern then get the Celeron whereas I think the Pentium M is a step up in a sense without getting into the Core chipsets.
Regards,
JB
I'm looking to get a very simple laptop for wireless Internet use and some book keeping.
My question is whether or not getting a Pentium M chip is worth it, or if I should just stick with a simple Celeron M.
Intel is pushing the Centrino technology, something the Celeron M doesn't have. But they also advertise the Celeron M as being good for wireless. So what does that mean? When going wireless, what advantage does a processor with Centrino (such as Pentium M) give you over a Celeron M?
Thanks,
Naveen