Is Blu Ray worth it for my set up.

by cdharris / December 22, 2008 5:22 AM PST

I have an older Sony 1080i rear projection TV with one DVI input which I am currently using for my HD satellite box. I would like to purchase a Blu-ray player and connect it to my TV using the component video inputs. I will use the optical connection to my A/V receiver for surround sound. My question is on whether on a TV with only 1080i resolution, not 1080p, and using the component video inputs, will the result be worth the time and money? Will the picture be that much better than the upscaled DVD picture I am now getting from a standard DVD player through component video? Thanks.

it will
by givemeaname / December 22, 2008 6:53 AM PST

Look better then your HD satellite channels, no compression like that is found on Sat & cable & better sound on top.

upscaled DVD player's Only work with HDMI because HDCP**, right now your just getting 420p via component. Bluray will output 1080i for BD's to your TV but for dvd you will still get 420p via component.
You can get a HDMI switching box to expand the ports on your tv, 1x4 HDMI for $30 & then just get a HDMI to DVI cable, then you will get 1080i for BD & 1080i upscaling for dvd's

http://www.monoprice.com/products/subdepartment.asp?c_id=101&cp_id=10110


** http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-bandwidth_Digital_Content_Protection

Thanks
by cdharris / December 23, 2008 4:24 AM PST
In reply to: it will

The switches are out of stock right now at Monoprice, but there are lots of them for sale on ebay. I am going to get a 2 or 3 HDMI switch and give it a try. Thanks.

It's still compressed
by dobyblue / December 23, 2008 4:35 AM PST
In reply to: it will

Although it will look much better than anything else you've ever seen, to suggest there is no compression is far from the truth.

An uncompressed 1080p24 source with 8-bit colour like that found on Blu-ray yields the following bandwidth:

1920 * 1080 = 2073600 number of pixels
2073600 * 24 = 49766400 (8-bit color)
49766400 * 24 = 1194393600 (24 frames per second)
1194393600 / 8 = 149299200 convert to bytes/sec
149299200 / 1024 = 145800 convert to KB/sec
145800 / 1024 = 142.3828 convert to MB/sec

That's roughly 1,140 Mbps and a Blu-ray is limited to 40 Mbps for video, so roughly 28:1 compression. It's still a heck of a lot better than MPEG-2 broadcasts and DVD's because BD's are predominantly using MPEG-4 and VC-1 compression, but it's still very much compressed.

hey dobyblue
by jostenmeat / December 24, 2008 7:40 AM PST
In reply to: It's still compressed

welcome to cnet. Silly

im pretty sure ive pasted parts of your posts from AH here. Wink

