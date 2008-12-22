Is Blu Ray worth it for my set up.

Look better then your HD satellite channels, no compression like that is found on Sat & cable & better sound on top.
upscaled DVD player's Only work with HDMI because HDCP**, right now your just getting 420p via component. Bluray will output 1080i for BD's to your TV but for dvd you will still get 420p via component.
You can get a HDMI switching box to expand the ports on your tv, 1x4 HDMI for $30 & then just get a HDMI to DVI cable, then you will get 1080i for BD & 1080i upscaling for dvd's
I have an older Sony 1080i rear projection TV with one DVI input which I am currently using for my HD satellite box. I would like to purchase a Blu-ray player and connect it to my TV using the component video inputs. I will use the optical connection to my A/V receiver for surround sound. My question is on whether on a TV with only 1080i resolution, not 1080p, and using the component video inputs, will the result be worth the time and money? Will the picture be that much better than the upscaled DVD picture I am now getting from a standard DVD player through component video? Thanks.