Is Big Brother coming?

by Ironwolfx / April 3, 2009 8:25 PM PDT
25 total posts
Well ...
by drpruner / April 3, 2009 9:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Is Big Brother coming?

"brother" is correct. Happy

World has bigger problems to solve, though.
..

Reminds me.
by Angeline Booher / April 4, 2009 12:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Is Big Brother coming?

At the end of WWII when the UN was being formed, one of its major missions would be to cut off communications to and from any country that was starting to attack another.

We've been told since 9/11 that Al Qaeda communicates via the internet.

Perhaps there is a good chance that they would hack into important companies and enterprises to use to their own ends. Both bombings were to buildings having to do with trade/finance.

By the time the bill gets "washed and spun dried" we will know what it entails.

We don't know if there were innocent victims of the government wiretapping and other surveillance during the past several years. This bill in progress is not a secret.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

All good points...
by Ironwolfx / April 4, 2009 2:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Reminds me.

All good points. However, I think I should have included this for original context... http://pajamasmedia.com/richardfernandez/2009/04/03/your-telescreen-is-calling/#more-3029

Here's a couple of pull quotes to give you a taste: "There are two parts to this proposal. The first is the ability to shut down the network in whole or in part due to a ?cybersecurity emergency? and the second is the implied power to wiretap without a warrant in certain circumstances, where such circumstances are defined by the President."

And this: "The last several months have seen a vast increase in Federal Power. Parts of the Cybersecurity Act of 2009 seem reasonable, even necessary. But extreme care should be exercised to ensure, that like the stimulus package, it doesn?t sail in with excess baggage. This has the potential for abuse written all over it."

As this bill was only introduced last Wednesday, it remains to be seen how this bill will be debated [or not...], and who will called upon to testify on it's various merits [and demerits]. And more importantly, how will the overly broad powers of this bill will be structured.

That being said, how this bill evolves warrants closer scrutiny.

And yet, if it was President Bush doing this....
by EdHannigan / April 4, 2009 2:23 AM PDT
In reply to: Reminds me.

I am certain you would have a very different reaction.

wow! you must have
by jonah jones / April 4, 2009 2:43 AM PDT

really put some deep thought into that one Ed


,.

Did I tell the truth or not?
by EdHannigan / April 4, 2009 2:54 AM PDT
In reply to: wow! you must have

.

(NT) Or not.
by Angeline Booher / April 4, 2009 3:08 AM PDT
-chuckle-
by EdHannigan / April 4, 2009 3:10 AM PDT
In reply to: Or not.

Of co9urse I did. But, whatever.

All that is certain in this life
by Angeline Booher / April 4, 2009 3:08 AM PDT

........ is death and taxes.

And that you would spin what I say to your own liking.


Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

And that you would spin what I say to your own liking.
by EdHannigan / April 4, 2009 3:12 AM PDT

Like you don't do that all the time!

But...I didn't spin a thing.

I hope to beat both, eventually.
by James Denison / April 4, 2009 11:16 AM PDT

And I believe it will happen.

Maybe, maybe not...
by Ironwolfx / April 4, 2009 3:15 AM PDT

Dunno Ed, if Bush 43 was sticking his nose into the goings-on of a private business, telling CEO's to 'step down or else' and interfering with private contract law, then yeah, I'd be seriously worried about handing borderline extra-constitutional powers to him.

But, since he's not around anymore, the point completely MOOT.

So then, do you want to address the issue at hand, or do want to fling poo...?

Sorry if you didn't find my contribution worthy...
by EdHannigan / April 4, 2009 3:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Maybe, maybe not...

We each have out own opinions.

It's sad you would feel that way.
by James Denison / April 4, 2009 11:18 AM PDT
In reply to: Maybe, maybe not...

We can all just become a nation of "Moots"?

In what way, Angeline...
by J. Vega / April 4, 2009 10:07 AM PDT
In reply to: Reminds me.

Angeline, I'm not sure about what you meant by the U.N. cutting off communications. Did you mean something like withdrawing ambassadors, or something like a physical blockade under Article 42 of Chapter VII in the U.N. Charter, directed against means of communication like telephone circuits?

Actual "cutting off". There was a "movie short" shown
by Angeline Booher / April 5, 2009 2:07 AM PDT

........ along with the newsreels, cartoons, and other "shorts commonly included with the main feature in the theaters when the UN was being formed. The film was in B&W.

The "cutting off communications" was exactly that. All modes that existed at the time were made useless, like phone, telegraph, radio. (i guess carrier pigeon was exempt.) This would be achieved through the cooperation of all countries, especially the adjoining and surrounding ones via the means available, like jamming.


The idea was that war cannot be fought without communication. As I recall, Sadam faced that problem during the Gulf War. Communication centers were primary targets. Why some find the idea so laughable now is beyond me.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

Dou you remember, Angeline...
by J. Vega / April 5, 2009 4:35 AM PDT

Angeline, do you remember when the Iranian "students" took over the U.S. Embassy and the hostage crisis? Why didn't the U.N. cut off all communications when that happened? Even many months after the takeover, you could call up the Embassy in the Telex, and sometimes the hostage takers would answer.
After WWII, did the U.N. ever impose a jamming penalty on a particular country's radio?

No.
by Angeline Booher / April 5, 2009 6:50 AM PDT

Because all nations do not agree when and what and how to stop aggression or the best way to "punish" it.

And it has not just been the USSR and later China vetoing everything that came down the pike. Before the Gulf War some of our strongest "allies" did not honor the sanctions.

The UN has had some sorry Heads. However, I still support it as I believe that it is good to have a venue in which to talk.

As somebody said, we can talk with our friends, but we should talk with our enemies. As the old saying goes, keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.

Also, I've long had this mental picture of some diplomat doing cartwheels in private because he just learned he was picked to be his country's envoy to the UN. Wow! New York City in the USA! Happy

Teddy Roosevelt said to speak softly and carry a big stick.We have that "big stick", so there is no need to raise cane.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

i think Rockefeller and Snowe
by jonah jones / April 4, 2009 2:48 AM PDT
In reply to: Is Big Brother coming?

have way too much spare time they waste watching
movies like Matrix and Eagle Eye....

.,

Maybe...
by Ironwolfx / April 4, 2009 4:09 AM PDT

Perhaps.

On the other hand, you might want to read Sec.14 [in the linked PDF] and then tell me what you think.

I'll tease you: "It essentially revokes all privacy safeguards on Internet use for all networks. The Fourth Amendment would go straight out the window with the explicit inclusion of ?private sector owned critical infrastructure information systems and networks.? While Section 18 limits jurisdiction to federal networks, Section 14 allows the government to go after private networks without search warrants. The section also doesn?t limit the jurisdiction to acute attacks, either. That jurisdiction exists at all times."

So then, what could possibly go wrong with that...?

will they call it "gestapo"?
by James Denison / April 4, 2009 11:21 AM PDT
In reply to: Maybe...

If they had any desire for truth they would.

just one more step toward Fascism
by James Denison / April 4, 2009 11:09 AM PDT
In reply to: Is Big Brother coming?

All this has happened before.

But, you know ...
by drpruner / April 4, 2009 3:36 PM PDT

the trains did run on time.
..

My workmate/relief, who listens to
by drpruner / April 5, 2009 4:34 PM PDT
In reply to: Is Big Brother coming?

the all-night UFO shows, says Obama is a dictator; gun ban on the way; "Obama Youth" vice Hitler Youth (with green shirts!); the Pittsburgh thing was set up for the left-wing media to use in bringing about the above ...

Who needs SE? SadHappy
.

