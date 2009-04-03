Is Big Brother coming?

All good points. However, I think I should have included this for original context... http://pajamasmedia.com/richardfernandez/2009/04/03/your-telescreen-is-calling/#more-3029



Here's a couple of pull quotes to give you a taste: "There are two parts to this proposal. The first is the ability to shut down the network in whole or in part due to a ?cybersecurity emergency? and the second is the implied power to wiretap without a warrant in certain circumstances, where such circumstances are defined by the President."



And this: "The last several months have seen a vast increase in Federal Power. Parts of the Cybersecurity Act of 2009 seem reasonable, even necessary. But extreme care should be exercised to ensure, that like the stimulus package, it doesn?t sail in with excess baggage. This has the potential for abuse written all over it."



As this bill was only introduced last Wednesday, it remains to be seen how this bill will be debated [or not...], and who will called upon to testify on it's various merits [and demerits]. And more importantly, how will the overly broad powers of this bill will be structured.



That being said, how this bill evolves warrants closer scrutiny.