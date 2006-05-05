IS Addiction a Disease?

And the odds are very high (not just logically, but based on family histories) that the same is true of humans. There are polymorphisms (sequence variations) to receptors that affect how much of a ligand it takes to trigger a response. Those with very low tolerance to (or as in the case of alcohol for American Indians and many Orientals who lack the alcohol-detoxifying enzyme, inability to properly metabolize) the drug in question are much more easily affected than normal, and in rat tests of addictive behavior, much more easily addicted. But there's also evidence for ''cross-talk'' between different receptor pathways, which probably partially explains the ''addictive personality,'' though there are doubtless other genetic factors at work there that are at least years away from being understood.



The situation with addiction today is exactly parallel to the general situation with mental illness a couple of decades ago, when ''having a nervous breakdown'' was seen as a sign of weakness of will. We now know there are very real neurochemical imbalances, some caused by genetic defects, that are responsible for most mental disorders -- being weak-willed has nothing to do with it. The situation with addiction is similar but not identical. It's definitely a form of mental illness, but there is some element of willpower involved. However, genetic susceptibility, and the physiological changes caused by exposure to the addictive substances themselves, make it very much easier for a susceptible minority to ''resist temptation'' than for the majority. And it's the height of self-righteousness for those without such extra susceptibility to say ''I can resist the temptation; so should they!'' Imprisoning the addictive is akin to locking the insane up in a mental institution -- it should be a last resort when necessary to protect society and the patients themselves from physically dangerous behavior. Unfortunately, as it was for the mentally ill until a couple of decades ago, locking the addicted up is our first response, not the response of last resort. Just another reason why the ''war on drugs'' with its "blame the victims" mentality is a dismal failure, both effectively and morally.



