IS Addiction a Disease?

... who is the source she quotes:
http://www.peele.net/lib/greatest.html
I find of particular interest the utter FAILURE of rehab which should at least be dealt with honestly before we divert more public funds to fund it. I was surprised at how ineffective it is. I'm also personally knowledgeable of many that have been in rehab only to perpetually relapse while I've known others that just quit destructive behavior without all the fanfare. So anecdotally, at least, this seems to jive with the study.
Evie
money.What i've been saying for many years that there is a monetary motive for the medical establishment to labled individuals addicted to alcohol and drugs a disease
With all the rehabs that sprung up over the years,a coincidence,I think not.Who benefits financially from this so called new disease,well lets see,maybe the AMA.
Tom
... when rehab is court ordered diversion. Doesn't matter what the success rates are when you don't have to actively convince people to choose YOUR program because it has worked for X%, has a Y% success rate, etc.
http://www.peele.net/lib/latimes031490.html
The President Bush in this article is Bush-41. Money, money. Who says we're not spending enough on treatment in the ''war on drugs'' anyway?
In his parting comments today, Patrick Kennedy urged support for Medical Parity -- IOW, treat addiction as a disease that insurers must pay for rehab for. And we wonder why health insurance gets more expensive?
Evie
as I understand it (not that I believe in it...):
Everything undersirable is somebody else's fault. Therefore, it is a social imperative to find the guilty and punish them. Often it is difficult to definitively find them and "convict" them, so it is the government's duty to make everything right again. Meanwhile, those adversely affected by whatever is regarded as undesirable are merely innocent victims. Ergo, addiction is necessarily a disease.
Now that my social commentary is ended, there are clear physiologic changes that occur in some addictions which result in different neurologic response of the affected person, which in turn lead to more addictive behaviors. Sometimes there is a genetic component that once a physiologic trigger has been activated, the addiction is easier and easier to fall into. It can work both ways simultaneously, such as the alcoholic who can hold his liquor better than most, but during sobriety a single swig can knock him off the wagon. It's a tough nut to crack. Behaviors are voluntary, but addictions are a bear to beat. That leaves the rest of society needing to be at once firm and understanding. Coddling them is, in their language, co-dependence.
dw
... is another thing accepted as fact that has never been proven.
I don't think anyone contests the physical addiction that someone can develop to some substances. However if that was all there was, a "crash" detox program would be all that was needed.
I think in some ways this current case of Kennedy highlights how this whole genetic thing gets used to make excuses. You can't blame him really because both of his parents have had the same problem? Seems to be a theme ...
And the odds are very high (not just logically, but based on family histories) that the same is true of humans. There are polymorphisms (sequence variations) to receptors that affect how much of a ligand it takes to trigger a response. Those with very low tolerance to (or as in the case of alcohol for American Indians and many Orientals who lack the alcohol-detoxifying enzyme, inability to properly metabolize) the drug in question are much more easily affected than normal, and in rat tests of addictive behavior, much more easily addicted. But there's also evidence for ''cross-talk'' between different receptor pathways, which probably partially explains the ''addictive personality,'' though there are doubtless other genetic factors at work there that are at least years away from being understood.
The situation with addiction today is exactly parallel to the general situation with mental illness a couple of decades ago, when ''having a nervous breakdown'' was seen as a sign of weakness of will. We now know there are very real neurochemical imbalances, some caused by genetic defects, that are responsible for most mental disorders -- being weak-willed has nothing to do with it. The situation with addiction is similar but not identical. It's definitely a form of mental illness, but there is some element of willpower involved. However, genetic susceptibility, and the physiological changes caused by exposure to the addictive substances themselves, make it very much easier for a susceptible minority to ''resist temptation'' than for the majority. And it's the height of self-righteousness for those without such extra susceptibility to say ''I can resist the temptation; so should they!'' Imprisoning the addictive is akin to locking the insane up in a mental institution -- it should be a last resort when necessary to protect society and the patients themselves from physically dangerous behavior. Unfortunately, as it was for the mentally ill until a couple of decades ago, locking the addicted up is our first response, not the response of last resort. Just another reason why the ''war on drugs'' with its "blame the victims" mentality is a dismal failure, both effectively and morally.
... but I don't have access to good search facilities on the weekend to find the papers to refute it.
of the American Indian population to alcholism?
Or would that be just to the conditions existing as they were pushed onto reservations and marginalized (for a time anyway) as human beings?
I'm not aware of any change in the belief I learned that they seemed to as a people, not just a family, to alcholol abuse?
However, I am willing to believe that the "it's inherited, I can't help it" line is abused to excuse other failures.
Roger
you're wrong. I do just love how the Right feels it is perfectly proper for it to define liberalism in the most pejorative terms possible and then, having set up their straw man, knock it down with a few half reasoned arguments.
Personal responsibility is paramount in liberalism because liberalism does not believe in banning everything. However, unlike the Right, we don't close our eyes to contributory factors, or blame those who are disadvantaged for their disadvantages. Liberalism does believe that some government action is warranted where the contributory factors pile up, hence affirmative action and a number of other programs like pensions and aid to the destitute.
Alcoholism runs in families, as one can see from the Kennedy clan, so there must be something genetic and neurochemical going on. They even marry alcoholics which is also part of the complex. Now if neuro-chemical imbalances that you are born with are diseases, schizophrenia, depression, etc. or other genetically based diseases like asthma or diabetes are diseases, then alcoholism and substance abuse are too.
Rob
It IS far more a learned behavior -- particularly when one is coddled and never faces true consequences of one's bad behavior -- than anything genetic.
Kennedy at first denied there had been any contact, but after learning that police possessed surveillance videotape, he apologized to the guard. Kennedy has avoided criminal charges by agreeing to enter a program for those with no previous criminal records.
He's had his free "strike" apparently! This guy is a menace to society. Two accidents in less than a month. Why doesn't he get a driver for crying out loud!
Dave Konkel
Josh
Terry
JP
Dan
...
The list could go on, but don't want to interrupt your rant.
Great science there about genetic component. You don't suppose any environments inherent in how the family deals with problems (pay off, cover up, never own up) has ANYTHING to do with why young Patrick first got hooked on cocaine? Dream on.
You simply cannot compare chemical dependence to a physiological disease like diabetes with a clearly identifiable organic cause.
He is bipolar. Too bad his family hasn't gotten him the help he needs to deal with that. It would involve not drinking at ALL for starters. There's nothing about a bipolar that makes them crave alcohol.
about the fact that a sobriety test was not performed. Personally I think that the Capital police should (and probably will) be investigated.
Unfortunately, discussion of sobriety (he says with a wink) is just conjecture.
But if we are discussing bipolar then you have to say that there are similar symptomologies caused by other disorders.
did not say he was misdiagnosed but I was not aware that he had been diagnosed as bipolar. Has he been?
Only reason why I mention diagnosis at all is because bipolar, along with schizophrenia are illnesses that have become generic terms. To paint someone as a "bipolar" or a "schizo" because of erratic behaviors does a disservice to people who really suffer from such maladies who have sincerely attempted treatment.
My one incident of asking for political correctness... but only on the behalf of some fine individuals whom I know.
... if you would just use Google on occasion to educate yourselves before posting conjecture.
That is his diagnosis. According to him. Along with, apparently, "garden variety" depression.
Why is he having the attending physician for Congress treat him? Given his history, he should be doubly careful what he takes for any malady. And he DEFINITELY shouldn't be out drinking socially on a regular basis. I don't think he takes his mental illness seriously. He may look young still, but he's no kid anymore. Time to grow up.
