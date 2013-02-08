Is 64 bit os upgrade needed?

The memory map gets cramped fast with 4GB RAM so you find while it works, you are not getting the most out of your hardware. If you are OK with 2.1 to 3.5GB being used by Windows and apps then don't make the move.
You might find the move to cut about 5% off the usual video transcoding session. But could be more than that since all the RAM gets to be used instead of a smaller portion.
Bob
I am upgrading my mb, cpu and hard drive. Going with a Asus P8Z68-V PRO/GEN3 mb, an Intel i3-3225 cpu and a WD Black 1 TB SATA hdrive. I will also move up to 4gb of memory because I had planned on re-installing my 32 bit Win 7 Home Premium os. That is all that the os recognizes.
A buddy tells me I have to move up to 64 bit due to my choices. My research does not bear that out. I'm doing a lot of video editing for awhile now hence the move up in hardware. The programs and even games I run don't use up the 2gb of memory I have now. They sure do max out my cpu though. Should I spend the money on the os to 64 bit to boost memory capacity. I understand it will help but is it cost effective? If it will cut my time spent on video projects by at least half it might be a good idea. Anybody care to weigh in?