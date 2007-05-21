iRiver X20 is AWESOME!!!

It has all of the features of the Clix, except the D-Click system. However, the scroll-wheel, like the D-Clix system, is a no-brainer. The video is really nice, and because it can be expanded using a microSD card, I was able to put an entire class video project on it. I thought I would need help at first, because I couldn't just drag and drop it, but Windows Media Player makes it easy to find, save, and synchronize the video. The video quality and screen is the same as the Clix. It's wider than the Clix, but that makes it easier to operate with one hand. Just like the Clix, it has an FM receiver and a recorder. It does not have Flash games, though. I like the X20 better than the Clix because I can get it to play louder than the Clix and because of its expandability and its battery's replaceability. That's right. The X20 has a rechargeable, replaceable battery. For a really awesome experience, I use Shure E4C earphones. Theoretically, the X20 has not yet been released in the US, but a very good deal can be had at warehouse123.com. It comes in 2, 4, and 8GB models.