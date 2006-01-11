Iraqi's continue to "Stand Up"

......sooner IF ANY the Iraqi Army units had surrendered.



However, those that weren't killed in the bombings, threw away their uniforms and melted into the population, grabbed their families and scattered, many leaving the country. Except for one or two units, ie, the Rupublican Guard Divisions, the remainder of the multi thousands were conscripts, poorly trained or equipped. Republican Guard (RG) members did not want to be identified as they had carried out much of Saddam's butchery.



Many of the RG, together with Baathist loyalists, formed the so-called Fedayeen mobs, that continuously utilized hit and run tactics against the advancing troops from Kuwait to Baghdad. Remember the Jessica Lynch story. They also terrorized most outlying villages to prevent cooperation. They had weapons and munitions stored/hidden, in small caches, all over the country, in back yards, in fields and orchards, in river banks, as well as mosque's.



So, it's taken time to instill confidence, gain recruits, experienced and otherwise, vett everyone (there were some vetting failures early on), and then organize and train them into prideful cohesive military units. Early on, the terrorists (I guess to be PC we need use the term ''insurgent'') intimidated the recruiting effort so strongly, that most would not come forward.



(Along this line of thought, ''Zargawi'' was identified as an Al Queda principal long before US troops entered Iraq.)



What we're seeing today is Iraqi's assuming operational control of areas of the country, with organized battle tested troops. Iraqi troops that have fought along side coalition troops for several months. Simultaneously, coalition forces are withdrawn from that area, leaving only advisors and a minimum number of combat troops acting as ''back-up''.