Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Iran test-fires long-range missile

by Mark5019 / May 23, 2006 10:51 AM PDT

Iran conducted a test launch Tuesday night of the Shihab-3 intermediate-range ballistic missile, which is capable of reaching Israel and US targets in the region, Israel Radio reported. The test came hours before Prime Minister Ehud Olmert met with US President George W Bush in Washington to discuss the Iranian threat.

Military officials said it was not clear if this most recent test indicated an advance in the capabilities of the Shihab 3. They said the test was likely timed to coincide with the Washington summit and with comments made by Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah during celebrations in Beirut marking the 6th anniversary of Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

dont think iseral or the us can wait much longer to remove this upcomeing problem.

http://www.jpost.com/servlet/Satellite?cid=1148287850178&pagename=JPost%2FJPArticle%2FShowFull

Let me ask you Mark
by Terry Browne / May 23, 2006 11:51 AM PDT

Do you trust what comes out of Iran?

i guess you dont have tv, news papers
by Mark5019 / May 23, 2006 12:12 PM PDT
In reply to: Let me ask you Mark

or read where iran has sworn to wipe iseral off the map did you for get that? since you seem to either been asleep past few months start reading

remeber these friendly people and the hostages are were you off some where else?
http://www.mercurynews.com/mld/mercurynews/news/world/14650367.htmhttp://www.mercurynews.com/mld/mercurynews/news/world/14650367.htm

http://www.telegraphindia.com/1060524/asp/foreign/story_6262944.asp
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2006/05/23/AR2006052301540.html

http://www.israelnationalnews.com/news.php3?id=103694

http://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jsource/Threats_to_Israel/Iran.html

Once again
by Terry Browne / May 23, 2006 7:54 PM PDT

you jump to conclusions and assume things. I didn't say I don't trust them. I asked YOU if YOU trust Iran!

He's reporting something that has appeared in the media...
by EdH / May 23, 2006 9:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Once again

There's no indication of "believing what comes out of Iran". Do you doubt the story? If so, why not say so?

Why do you jump on Mark at every opportunity?

ed Terry's a reincarnation
by Mark5019 / May 23, 2006 11:24 PM PDT

you notice the style weve seen it b4

do i trust iran? get out of the sun
by Mark5019 / May 23, 2006 11:23 PM PDT
In reply to: Once again

and read a paper turn on the news and read

