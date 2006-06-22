Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Iran Death Judge Lands U.N. Seat On Human Rights

by Mark5019 / June 22, 2006 1:25 PM PDT

delegation to the U.N. Human Rights Council faces being isolated by the envoys of free nations this week after it emerged that its leader is one of Iran's most notorious censors and prosecutors of dissidents who the Canadians hold responsible for acquitting those who raped and murdered one of their female citizens.

The infamous Saeed Mortazavi this week led Iran's delegation in Geneva to the first session of the United Nation's newly reconfigured human rights panel on Monday, even though Iran is not a member of that panel. Mr. Mortazavi is accused by the Canadian government of playing a role in the rape and murder of a woman journalist and photographer, is credited with closing more than 100 newspapers, and was responsible not only for jailing the students who led the July 9, 1999, pro-democracy demonstrations in Tehran but of clearing the security officials accused of torturing them.

To top it off, he is the lead prosecutor in the regime's legal efforts against the Iranian dissident leader, Akbar Ganji.

well this is a fine mess the un has gotten into:(

http://www.nysun.com/article/34875

6 total posts
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) Misleading headline.
by Dan McC / June 23, 2006 6:18 AM PDT
Collapse -
only if you cant read article
by Mark5019 / June 23, 2006 7:00 AM PDT

then we know why

Collapse -
big words tom
by Mark5019 / June 23, 2006 7:35 AM PDT
In reply to: How about this?

i wonder if dan moves his lips while sounding them out:)

Collapse -
Only "misleading" to you...that we know...
by Jack Ammann / June 23, 2006 10:44 AM PDT

...of at the present.

