Delete a video - you can delete a video from your iPod touch without the need to connect it to the computer and do it through iTunes.From the start page tap the Videos icon, on the next screen decide which one you want to delete, swipe to the left or to the right over the video and tap on Delete icon.
Pause a song or adjust the volume while locked - you can use a handy shortcut to do this, simply double-tap the home button and the volume control, back, next, and pause/play controls will come to your screen.No need to unlock, it just works.