iPod holding your music hostage after a computer crap out?

WWW.GETSHAREPOD.COM
Using this site to transfer your data from iPod back on your PC is idiot-proof! It's a trustworthy solution that's not intimidating and had me listening to my tunes within 10 minutes.
My computer croaked and it was pretty ugly... so much that I ended up restoring the ol' Toshiba back to out of the box condition. Obviously, it was as though my iTunes library never existed. I worked hard to build a respectable collection and having it all erased from my iPod was no option!
After a little research on CNET I found my "hostage negotiator".
THANK YOU WWW.GETSHAREPOD.COM!!!!
Don't forget to make a donation! The download is free, but deserves the financial support!
XOXOXOXO
T
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.