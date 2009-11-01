Iphone ATT charge , beware

I saw this charge on my bill today of $9.99 for thread quiz .com . I have no idea what was the charge for.
Once I called ATT , find out , it is a bogus charge and they refund my the total on my bill.
Here is what the bill look like.
Mobile Purchases & Downloads: Communication Charges
510-676
User Name :
Get help and manage your purchases several ways:
Check your purchases anytime on your mobile phone by accessing My Account in MEdia Net and click the My Purchases link
Go to att.com/MobilePurchases
Call AT&T Customer Service by dialing 611 from your mobile phone or 800-331-0500
Type: MT=Multiple Types
Monthly Subscriptions
To stop a subscription, text STOP to the Short Code using the mobile phone associated with those charges.
# Date Subscription
Name Short
Code Type Content
Provider ID Renew
Date Cost Tax Charge
1 10/05/2009 Quiz & Txts 70542 MT Thehealthquiz.com 9429 11/05/2009 9.99 0.00 9.99
Totals
9.99
Mobile Purchases & Downloads: Communication Charges
9.99
