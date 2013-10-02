iPhones, iPods, & iPads forum

iPad 3 email problem - message has not been downloaded

by rmelone / October 2, 2013 11:54 PM PDT

I have recently been having a problem on my iPad 3 receiving the body of any email. I either get a message:

"This message has not been downloaded from the server"

OR

"This message is only partially downloaded"

With the last message when I hit the Download remaining message, nothing happens.

With the first problem I just don't get any information in the body of the email but I can see the From and To and subject information and there is a blue dot to the left of the entry of the incoming message.

Also, at the top where it has "iPad" and what looks like a signal indicator there is a constant loop icon running as if it was trying to receive the mail.

Thanks for any help you can provide.

Robert

Clarification Request
Sadly I think there are open discussions on this one.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 3, 2013 2:40 AM PDT
iPad 3 email problem
by rmelone / October 3, 2013 6:18 AM PDT

Thanks for the reply.

I decided to delete the email and add it back in again. When that happened I also lost my Wi-Fi information. So, after adding the email and starting up the Wi-Fi connection again that fixed the problem.

Robert

