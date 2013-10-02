iPad 3 email problem - message has not been downloaded

I know it's asking a lot but when you hit a snag like this, a little research may go a long way. In fact my first thought is that I expect this if folk send big emails.
Bob
I have recently been having a problem on my iPad 3 receiving the body of any email. I either get a message:
"This message has not been downloaded from the server"
OR
"This message is only partially downloaded"
With the last message when I hit the Download remaining message, nothing happens.
With the first problem I just don't get any information in the body of the email but I can see the From and To and subject information and there is a blue dot to the left of the entry of the incoming message.
Also, at the top where it has "iPad" and what looks like a signal indicator there is a constant loop icon running as if it was trying to receive the mail.
Thanks for any help you can provide.
Robert
