IP Address gone, cant connect

by proarcher108 / August 13, 2007 7:54 AM PDT

Hi, I have a wireless network at home,we have a linksys router and cox cable is our ISP. Everything has been ok with our network for about the past 3 years until recently. My computer, a compaq sr1820nx, automatically updated, then restarted itself and I can no longer connect to the internet. I use a Netgear Wag311 adapter. It will say that I am connected but when i try to open anything, it wont work. And i know that it is not the router or modem, because every other computer works still. Oh and I no longer have an IP address or any of that other good stuff. I have tried to open up the command window and when I type in ipconfig all i get is

"Microsoft Windows XP [Version 5.1.2600]
(C) Copyright 1985-2001 Microsoft Corp.

C:\Documents and Settings\Compaq_Owner>ipconfig

Windows IP Configuration

An internal error occurred: The request is not supported.

Please contact Microsoft Product Support Services for further help.

Additional information: Unable to query host name.

C:\Documents and Settings\Compaq_Owner> "

If anyone could help me that would be great. Right now I am thinking about just reformatting, but that is my last resort choice.

Actually I ran into this one.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 13, 2007 8:24 AM PDT

The owner had disabled SSID broadcast and it worked for years. Now it doesn't. I almost was about to leave since they couldn't accept that this could be it when they relented and decided to try it my way.

I updated the router firmware, then enabled SSID broadcast, set WPA as the security and it worked fine. They wanted to retrace our steps but since I was on the clock I said sure but you would have to pay $$$.00 to do that.

You get this advice for free.

Bob

whats the problem with then?
by proarcher108 / August 13, 2007 4:32 PM PDT

So are you saying that the problem is with the router and not the computer? Because the router works fine with all of our other computers.

The problem was with the owner.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 13, 2007 11:38 PM PDT

They were in that mode where "it worked before" and at first were unwilling to perform the usual tasks.

I'm unsure why people get stuck in that mode but it's good news for the Geeksquad.

Bob

?
by proarcher108 / August 14, 2007 9:48 AM PDT

I'm sorry I dont really understand what you mean? Are you saying that I have to change a setting on the router? Because Im pretty sure that it is just my computer since all the other computers still work on the router.

I read my reply. Maybe I was unclear.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 16, 2007 6:44 AM PDT
In reply to: ?

I shared my procedure but in case you missed it.

1. Update the router firmware to it's latest version.
2. Take all the defaults but change the SSID to a name you like, then leave SSID BROADCAST ENABLED.
3. Set the security to WPA.

That's all the work on the router end. Now we move to the wifi clients and hook them up. In some cases I had to run WINSOCKFIX due to various malware but so far so good.

Some want more detail than this but those may just want to have the credit card handy for the geeksquad.

Bob

thanks
by proarcher108 / August 16, 2007 7:03 AM PDT

Thank you so much. I will try and do that as soon as I can. And I will get back to you to tell you the results. Thanks again.

Same problem
by srsorrell / August 14, 2007 11:15 AM PDT

I have just encountered the same problem!! I have the Linksys wireless system and my desk top computer (Gateway) can't find the IP address. My wireless lap top works fine and the router is working okay too. On the computer it says the Internet connection is working fine. I hope someone has the answer to this post before I spend all day trying to figure it out. Wink
susan

