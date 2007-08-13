IP Address gone, cant connect

Hi, I have a wireless network at home,we have a linksys router and cox cable is our ISP. Everything has been ok with our network for about the past 3 years until recently. My computer, a compaq sr1820nx, automatically updated, then restarted itself and I can no longer connect to the internet. I use a Netgear Wag311 adapter. It will say that I am connected but when i try to open anything, it wont work. And i know that it is not the router or modem, because every other computer works still. Oh and I no longer have an IP address or any of that other good stuff. I have tried to open up the command window and when I type in ipconfig all i get is



"Microsoft Windows XP [Version 5.1.2600]

(C) Copyright 1985-2001 Microsoft Corp.



C:\Documents and Settings\Compaq_Owner>ipconfig



Windows IP Configuration



An internal error occurred: The request is not supported.



Please contact Microsoft Product Support Services for further help.



Additional information: Unable to query host name.



C:\Documents and Settings\Compaq_Owner> "



If anyone could help me that would be great. Right now I am thinking about just reformatting, but that is my last resort choice.