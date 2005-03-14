Windows Legacy OS forum

invalid VxD dymanic link

by jimed / March 14, 2005 11:24 PM PST

when i shutdown my computor and then restart and try to get on internet--- receive this--- invalid VxD dynamic link,service108
error: 06:000:00000017 --at a loss to fix this HELP

Take care with your posts.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 14, 2005 11:46 PM PST

Please feel free to mispell, mistype anything but the error messages. http://www.google.com/search?q=invalid+VxD+dynamic+link%2Cservice108 finds you will the be the first to report this error.

Also, the forum tip apparently is not showing for everyone. It reads Tip: If you are asking for help to troubleshoot a computer-related problem, please be sure to include all the necessary information (ie: operating system, model number, hardware, software, etc) that will help others identify your problem for a speedy resolution.

error: 06 : 000 : 00000017 Windows ME
by redant00 / April 12, 2005 12:14 AM PDT

As the os boots up I am getting the "error: 06 : 000 : 00000017" in Windows ME in a blue screen that says press any key to continue followed by another "error: 06 : 000 : 0000002b" followed by a frozen computer.

Any Ideas?

jimed ,
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 12, 2005 12:21 AM PDT

That's not usually for older computers with memory error or even spyware, but it appears you didn't read my reply.

What is it going to take for you for follow the forum tip?

Bob

