Invalid drive specification

by eelnavi / February 7, 2006 12:39 AM PST

Using Win 98 SE with AMD Athlon XP 1800+ and 512 Mb RAM

My bro partitioned the drives so i had drives E, F and G (put games, movies, shows and pictures). I don't recall what happened but now the E, F, G drive icons are not present in My Computer. The DVD ROM drive used to be H drive but is now represented with E drive.

Went to DOS to check the directories of E, F and G but I got "invalid drive specification" for each.

What happened and is it possible to restore or get back the documents in E, F, G?

Thanks.

Re: invalid drive
by Kees Bakker / February 7, 2006 2:20 AM PST

Eelnavi,

Go into a MS-DOS window, and type fdisk /status (+ enter). You'll see all partitions on all connected hard disks.
Copy and paste into your reply if the results are not clear to you.

If the partitions are gone, it's practically impossible to retrieve the data that was on it, I'm afraid. Luckily, your brother has a backup, hasn't he?


Hope this helps.


Kees

It's long gone
by eelnavi / February 7, 2006 5:07 AM PST
In reply to: Re: invalid drive

Unfortunately, it only listed C and D. Hopefully, my bro kept the backup.

Thanks, Kees

Fdisk results
by eelnavi / February 10, 2006 12:05 AM PST
In reply to: Re: invalid drive

Maybe you can make out the results better than i can.

Fixed Disk Drive Status

Disk--Drv--Mbytes----Free---Usage
1--------------58644---------------100%
---------C:---29322
---------D:---29322
2--------------51704-----51704--___%

What I see ...
by Kees Bakker / February 10, 2006 1:44 AM PST
In reply to: Fdisk results

is 2 hard disks, with c: and d: on #1 (being full with it) and #2 totally empty. I think it's safe to let NDD do its things, which is initializing it so DOS will be able to use it. Then use FDISK again to see the partitions or make new ones. The least you should get (and probably the only thing) is a usable hard disk with an empty e: (or an empty e:, F: and g:, depending on how you partition it). That's better than nothing. But I don't really believe you'll be able to recover the data that used to be on it. It seems to have been totally erased.

Kees

NDD fixed it
by eelnavi / February 12, 2006 2:59 AM PST
In reply to: What I see ...

NDD "did its thing" just like you said Kees. The E, F, G drives and its contents are restored.

Can you provide some insight into what happened?

Asked NDD to fix problem; asked me if i wanted to revive a partition and i said ok 3 times. I created an 'undo' file. I was prompted to restart the computer and run NDD again.

Tried to open NSW but it performed an illegal operation (Nmain caused a problem; listed some registers). Wanted to ask you how to restore computer using 'undo' disk but trouble accessing Mozilla and internet. Explorer caused an error (illegal operation). active desktop was changed to white.

Restart and 'voila'! NSW was working, internet was fine, along with the contents in E, F, G.

Strange.

(NT) (NT) Good job. Glad we could help.
by Kees Bakker / February 12, 2006 4:27 AM PST
In reply to: NDD fixed it
what size is the Hdd and previous partitions?
by reefurbb / February 7, 2006 5:22 AM PST

If C: and D: do not now add up to the full Hdd size, they may still be lurking. How were these extra (E,F,G) partitions created?
Too bad you can't recall what happened as that would be the clue about a possible fix, partition recovery.
"invalid drive specifications" simply means that E:, F:, and G: are invalid drive letters, partitions do not exist or have been changed to non-dos, or something.
This funny biz about the partitions is contained in the Master Boot Record, MBR, and no fix of Win98SE will help, so don't otherwise mess.

"Error on hard disk 2"
by eelnavi / February 9, 2006 7:15 AM PST

Hi reefurbb,

What do mean by "If C: and D: do not now add up to the full Hdd size, they may still be lurking"?

--------------------------------------

Could "Error on hard disk 2" be related?

I wanted to run Norton Disk Doctor (NDD) and i got the following message:

"Error on hard disk 2 - invalid signature in Partition Table. A hard disk must contain a special sequence of characters to be used by DOS. Hard disk 2 doesn't have these characters

Correct this situation if you are unable to access partitions on hard disk 2

Do you wish to correct this problem?"

There are two hard disks?
by Kees Bakker / February 9, 2006 5:14 PM PST
In reply to: "Error on hard disk 2"

It seems there are two different disks (but it's a guess) that c: and d: are on disk #1 and e:, f: and g: were on disk #2. And somehow disk #2 has been damaged and is unoperational now, so you can't access anything that's on it.

Either fdisk /status didn't notice it or you didn't interpret its output correctly. I asked you (post #2) to copy and paste the (full) output, but you choose to tell only a little bit about it in your answer, so we here on the forum really don't know.

Anyway NDD notes the problem. Why not repair it, if it NDD offers and asks to do it? It will be a surprise for everybody what the results will be. It could be nothing, and it could be e:, f: and g: restored in their full glory and everything in between.

Kees

hard drive (hdd) info....
by reefurbb / February 9, 2006 10:48 PM PST
In reply to: "Error on hard disk 2"

1.a hard drive (or more) can be recognized and listed with BIOS (setup) but that doesn't mean that partitions and formatting have taken place.
2. FDISK, from the "startup" floppy, allows further examination and messing with. "Disk 1" may have one partition, C: drive, or more, with others being secondary partitions, as only one of these partitions, on any drives, can be "active", meaning bootable.
FDISK #4, show partition info, lists each hard drive (disk 1, disk 2, etc.) and the "valid" partitions in each, as well as the format type, fat-fat32-nondos-ntfs-etc., and amount of hdd that is used for that partition.
3. As Kees said, you've yet to divulge that important info. This will also help determine whether to let NDD fix the error.

