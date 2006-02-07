Eelnavi,
Go into a MS-DOS window, and type fdisk /status (+ enter). You'll see all partitions on all connected hard disks.
Copy and paste into your reply if the results are not clear to you.
If the partitions are gone, it's practically impossible to retrieve the data that was on it, I'm afraid. Luckily, your brother has a backup, hasn't he?
Hope this helps.
Kees
Using Win 98 SE with AMD Athlon XP 1800+ and 512 Mb RAM
My bro partitioned the drives so i had drives E, F and G (put games, movies, shows and pictures). I don't recall what happened but now the E, F, G drive icons are not present in My Computer. The DVD ROM drive used to be H drive but is now represented with E drive.
Went to DOS to check the directories of E, F and G but I got "invalid drive specification" for each.
What happened and is it possible to restore or get back the documents in E, F, G?
Thanks.