by mtgates66 / March 27, 2008 2:04 PM PDT

I have something in my computer that has totally taken control of everything that happens.I have tried alot of different spyware removers and he shuts them down, I have tried running atf and ewido remover in safe mode , spy sweeper , ad-aware and he will not let me upgrade to pro, kaspersky, bit defender, stopzilla and all of the windows security . Now he will not let firefox go online , keeps comming up w/ not responding and stalls, takes aprx 5 min to open when i click. Ie works fine , There are alot of new office programs installed too. I know that some of the best spyware is in office programs , word etc., There is alot of sending going on to a program, cant remember name right now i will look. I am running a new comp , and havnt done any upgrading hardly , yet and am running Vista Home Advanced, HP pavillion entertainment pc, lap top. I could really use some help here, if anyone has dealt w/ this, I have before but not at this level of resistance.

First & Formost: Get Disconnected ...
by tobeach / March 27, 2008 4:15 PM PDT
In reply to: Intruder is winning

(physically)from web & any networks locally connected. Unplug from Cable/DSL/Disable wireless which ever you use (you dont say). Disable any non local shared items like web printer sharing, call for help etc.
Beyond this we'd need info re OS Retail/OEM, Browsers used, MS or Sun Java (which version) & any protectors onboard & how/updated. How long happening/restore points pre-dating etc.etc.
I'm no expert but others will help once they have info to work with.
Basically you need to cut off his fingers! Post back. Good Luck. Happy

Try this
by Donna Buenaventura / March 27, 2008 4:17 PM PDT
In reply to: Intruder is winning

Use another computer to download the following then save it in a blank CD or flash drive:

SUPERAntipspyware - http://www.superantispyware.com
Next, download the core and trace definitions at http://superantispyware.com/definitions.html

Insert or plugin the CD/flash drive to your computer. Disconnect to the internet.

Install SUPERAntispyware. Click no to update and cancel the scan. After installation, exit SUPERAntispyware

Unzip the content of PROCESSLIST.ZIP and PROCESSLISTRELATED.ZIP into C:\Users\**YOUR USER ACCOUNT NAME HERE**\AppData\Roaming\SUPERAntiSpyware.com\SUPERAntiSpyware folder (replace the existing files).

Reboot to safe mode. Open SUPERAntispyware then run a FULL system scan.

See if you scan with that program and if it find any infection. Let us know how it goes.

I have 3 months fighting this monster
by IRONLION1 / April 29, 2008 8:56 PM PDT
In reply to: Intruder is winning

It is unstoppable to say the least.The only way to control it is dont mess with it.This only works after doing some real tricky erasing and formatting.This dude is a serious menace.Dont shop or bank ect.I have contacted the feds to check out my collection of dead hard drives and mother boards ect,ect.Roughly $5k in in equipment.After I finally achieved getting this present system going[100+failed attempts].Im having some valued success using ZoneAlarm-Pro Suite.I have tried every product there is.And some I made.Ill be glad to help as best I can.contact me thru email=harleyroar@hotmail*???
Hang in there! I almost thru in the towel several times.
Truly IRONLION1

