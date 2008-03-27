Intruder is winning

(physically)from web & any networks locally connected. Unplug from Cable/DSL/Disable wireless which ever you use (you dont say). Disable any non local shared items like web printer sharing, call for help etc.
Beyond this we'd need info re OS Retail/OEM, Browsers used, MS or Sun Java (which version) & any protectors onboard & how/updated. How long happening/restore points pre-dating etc.etc.
I'm no expert but others will help once they have info to work with.
Basically you need to cut off his fingers! Post back. Good Luck.
I have something in my computer that has totally taken control of everything that happens.I have tried alot of different spyware removers and he shuts them down, I have tried running atf and ewido remover in safe mode , spy sweeper , ad-aware and he will not let me upgrade to pro, kaspersky, bit defender, stopzilla and all of the windows security . Now he will not let firefox go online , keeps comming up w/ not responding and stalls, takes aprx 5 min to open when i click. Ie works fine , There are alot of new office programs installed too. I know that some of the best spyware is in office programs , word etc., There is alot of sending going on to a program, cant remember name right now i will look. I am running a new comp , and havnt done any upgrading hardly , yet and am running Vista Home Advanced, HP pavillion entertainment pc, lap top. I could really use some help here, if anyone has dealt w/ this, I have before but not at this level of resistance.