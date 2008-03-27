Intruder is winning

I have something in my computer that has totally taken control of everything that happens.I have tried alot of different spyware removers and he shuts them down, I have tried running atf and ewido remover in safe mode , spy sweeper , ad-aware and he will not let me upgrade to pro, kaspersky, bit defender, stopzilla and all of the windows security . Now he will not let firefox go online , keeps comming up w/ not responding and stalls, takes aprx 5 min to open when i click. Ie works fine , There are alot of new office programs installed too. I know that some of the best spyware is in office programs , word etc., There is alot of sending going on to a program, cant remember name right now i will look. I am running a new comp , and havnt done any upgrading hardly , yet and am running Vista Home Advanced, HP pavillion entertainment pc, lap top. I could really use some help here, if anyone has dealt w/ this, I have before but not at this level of resistance.