by lucasball / June 10, 2016 2:15 AM PDT

Hello all members, Use this thread to introduce yourself

190 total posts (Page 1 of 7)
Hi, I am a newbie
by kajalsengupta / June 11, 2016 5:47 AM PDT
Hi, I am a newbie. I am a professional Online Physics Teacher . I like to explore tech forums too.

This was helpful (1)
Hello.
by Dafydd Forum moderator / June 11, 2016 6:32 AM PDT
And welcome to CNET.
Dafydd.

This was helpful (0)
hi kajal, welcome to this forum.
by Ryanalexender / August 23, 2017 10:17 PM PDT
hi kajal, welcome to this forum. would you like to explain how you teach online ?

This was helpful (0)
Introduction
by nehahw1 / June 22, 2016 12:29 AM PDT
Hello,
Myself Neha.I am glad as a part of this forum.I am interested in technology and apps.so looking forward to gain more knowledge through this forum.
Thank you. Happy

This was helpful (0)
Welcome Neha to the CNET forums!
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / June 22, 2016 9:30 AM PDT
Enjoy your stay and I do hope you do gain more knowledge through these forums, please do share your knowledge as well so we can all learn together.

Have a great week!
-Lee
CNET Community

This was helpful (1)
Hello
by simintzis / July 7, 2016 3:21 AM PDT
Hello, my name is john and i am from Greece

This was helpful (0)
Welcome John from Greece!
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / July 7, 2016 7:55 AM PDT
Enjoy the CNET Forums! One day I would love to visit your country. It's something on my bucket list of things to do.

Cheers!
-Lee

This was helpful (0)
Welcome
by centreforsurgery / July 29, 2016 2:29 AM PDT
Welcome to this forum,

I am from London.

Have a great day,

Centre for Surgery

This was helpful (0)
Hey buddy!
by Martinhenz / July 16, 2016 8:42 AM PDT
Hello mate,
Hope you are quiet well so far. I would like to say hello to all. New guy here just open my account here. Waiting for your warm reception.
Thanks!

This was helpful (0)
Welcome, Welcome Martinhenz!
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / August 2, 2016 6:12 PM PDT
Thanks for joining us in our humble Forums!

Grab a seat and enjoy!

Cheers,
-Lee
CNET Community

This was helpful (0)
Hello tech enthusiasts!
by mycujoo / July 20, 2016 6:07 AM PDT
Hello there,

New here. Looking forward to discuss all things technology. Specially in interested in sports- tech. Any recommendations on this subject?

Cheers!

This was helpful (0)
Welcome to the CNET forums mycujoo!
When you refer to "sports-tech" are we talking about fitness devices like Fitbits, fitness wearable or something else?

Cheers,
-Lee

This was helpful (0)
Introduce yourself
by davhil / July 25, 2016 9:37 PM PDT
Hello all, I'm not very savvy on electronics but I know what I like when I hear and see a good HDTV. I signed up back in Feb 2012 with CNET because I enjoy reading opinions from experts and consumers such as myself. I take in all the information that I can get my hands on when I'm shopping for the best HDTV that I can afford that has good value and good picture quality.

This was helpful (0)
Welcome to the CNET forums davhil!
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / August 2, 2016 6:15 PM PDT
No worries about not being savvy on electronics, all that matters is that you are willing to learn about it. Remember that all experts or veterans in the fields were once newbies at one time. Grin

Enjoy the forums and I hope you learn a lot!

Cheers,
-Lee

This was helpful (0)
Hello Everybody!
by BenjyBronk / August 6, 2016 8:41 PM PDT
Long time reader of cnet, looking forward to learning from the members. Love everything internet and gadgets.

Thank You Cool

This was helpful (0)
Welcome BenjyBronk to the CNET forums!
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / October 13, 2016 9:42 AM PDT
Thank you for being a loyal reader of CNET for all these years and I'm super happy that you finally joined us in this community. Please enjoy your stay and I hope you learn a lot and enjoy the presence of other fellow CNET members.

Cheers,
-Lee

This was helpful (0)
thank you for the chance to introduce myself
by fsidiy / August 10, 2016 8:48 PM PDT
Hello Everyone! I am Gene, a professional finance consultant. Thank you for this chance to introduce myself. It's nice to be a member of this online forum. Excited to share my thoughts and learn from all of the members.

Regards

This was helpful (0)
Hello Gene!
Nice to have you aboard! Enjoy your stay and looking forward to you learning a bunch and to your contributions to these forums!

Cheers,
-Lee

This was helpful (0)
Hello
by KursusSEO16 / August 11, 2016 8:25 PM PDT
My name is Adang... Come From jakarta, Indonesia. Glad see you all

This was helpful (0)
Welcome welcome KursusSEO16!
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / October 13, 2016 9:40 AM PDT
All the way from Indonesia! I love seeing all the members around the world joining us in these here forums.

Glad to see you here, please enjoy!
-Lee

This was helpful (0)
New member
by Sprerna / August 16, 2016 11:13 PM PDT
Hello everyone.

This was helpful (0)
Hello Sprerna!
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / October 13, 2016 9:33 AM PDT
Welcome to the CNET forums, enjoy your stay!

Cheers,
-Lee

This was helpful (0)
Hey I'm interested in all things tech and web design
by HVZONE / August 19, 2016 5:54 AM PDT
Hello all from Australia, I'm interested in learning about the latest tech and what new inventions are coming up. I'm also interested in web design and associated software. Look forward to getting involved on these boards!
Happy

This was helpful (0)
Hello HVZONE from Austraila!
Enjoy your stay and I hope you learn a lot from these forums mate!

Take care and see ya around!
-Lee

This was helpful (0)
hi here is my current review of cnet
by -Spambe / August 28, 2016 4:58 PM PDT
WREKED.....main page has a huge second page taking up entire bottom right side. There is no x button on top right to exit. This thing scrolls up and down making it so you can not scroll up and down the actual cnet main page wow.

This was helpful (0)
Sorry I didn't see your post until now.
The CNET team has been working to improve the CNET homepage and have gone through many cycles of changes. Is this still a problem? Please let me know if that is the case and if you can provide me with a screen shot of your complaint, I will forward it to the right folks for review.

Thank you for you feedback!
-Lee

This was helpful (0)
Hello to all friends
by johnsmart18 / August 30, 2016 2:01 AM PDT
I am new for cnet and it is my first post. I like app development and app marketing. So please help me to enhance my skills. I will also discuss new information about the app. Have a nice day to all.

Thanks.

This was helpful (0)
Welcome johnsmart8!
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / October 13, 2016 9:29 AM PDT
Congrats on your first post. Please dive in to the forums and I hope you learn plenty!

Cheers,
-Lee

This was helpful (0)
Introduction
by Max_11 / October 13, 2016 6:48 AM PDT
Hello my name is Mads Damgärd, I'm 25 years old and new to this site.

My purpose here is to actively participate in discussion forums about software, apps and other related matters.

I am particularly interested in the financial sector, since I work with quick loans for a Norwegian site. Here we have compiled a list of some of the most used and popular loan providers within the category of consumer loans, so it is easier for the consumer to grasp the overall loan market.

If you have questions please feel free to write to me directly.

I look forward to contributing to the debate and let myself be inspired by you!

Have a nice day!

Irrelevant link to company removed by moderator.

Post was last edited on October 13, 2016 6:53 AM PDT

This was helpful (0)
Welcome to the forums Max_11,
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / October 13, 2016 9:27 AM PDT
Enjoy your stay! Looking forward to your contributions to the forums!

Cheers,
-Lee

This was helpful (0)
