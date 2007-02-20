Windows Legacy OS forum

Internet work, but not WLM and so on.

by Bugnor / February 20, 2007 8:29 PM PST

Hello,
I have a really annoying problem. My internettconnection work. But just with programs that are using port 80. I have tried mIRC, WLM, Ventrilo and so on, but they won't work.

Have turned off all firewalls. (Do anyone know about a program that checks open ports on my pc?)

After this happened my left, blue panel in My Computer and maps on my pc has gone.

Anyone have a solution?

4 total posts
Collapse -
Ports open
by Bugnor / February 20, 2007 8:54 PM PST

Cant find a Edit button so have to post again.
Used Advanced Port Scanner to scan the ports on my computer.
Here are the results:
http://bildr.no/view/39852

Collapse -
Re: Internet work, but not WLM and so on.
by Tufenuf / February 20, 2007 9:18 PM PST

Bugnor, "After this happened my left, blue panel in My Computer and maps on my pc has gone."

For that problem go into Folder Options and under the General tab "Tasks" choose "Show common tasks in folders", click Apply/OK.

Tufenuf

Collapse -
Tnx :D
by Bugnor / February 20, 2007 9:30 PM PST

Tnx Grin
But still have the worst problem to go...

